The Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel Foundation announced a $10 million gift to the Western Reserve Land Conservancy that will have a “transformational impact” on the Euclid Beach neighborhood with efforts to create a “unified public park” along Lake Erie, according to a July 11 news release.
“The grant awarded to Western Reserve Land Conservancy will serve as a catalyst for tremendous investment in furthering lakefront access and recreational opportunities for all our citizens, but especially the residents of neighborhoods that are adjacent to Lake Erie within the City of Cleveland,” Jehuda Reinharz, president and CEO of the Mandel Foundation, said in the release. “The investment is a significant part of our effort to strengthen neighborhoods and provide our fellow citizens an enhanced quality of life.”
The Western Reserve Land Conservancy will use the funds to financially support Euclid Beach Mobile Home Community residents and provide them with resources as they transition to alternate housing by the community’s closing on Aug. 31, 2024, the release said. The funds will help cover moving expenses, purchases of mobile homes from tenants who wish to sell, the relocation of mobile homes that can move to other communities, and support the residents through hardships incurred as a result of the move.
“This grant awarded by the Mandel Foundation marks significant investments in the Collinwood neighborhood and comes on the heels of our recent grant to help build Irishtown Bend Park in Ohio City,” Stephen H. Hoffman, board chairman of the Mandel Foundation, said in the release. “This grant is centered around our belief that our citizens and neighborhoods are our greatest assets; thus, we want to help in strengthening these communities for all who live, work and play in them. These lakefront projects will not only boost the foundation’s previous investments, but will spark new investments and new interest in these wonderful lakefront neighborhoods.”
[ READ: Mandel Foundation gifts $13M to Cleveland Metroparks ]
The decision to close the park was made after a 12-month community engagement process led by Cleveland Neighborhood Progress, the Greater Collinwood Development Corporation and Cleveland City Council, the release said. It was determined that the Collinwood community wants to unify the three parks there – Villa Angela, Euclid Beach and Wildwood Marina – into a single, publicly-accessible, shoreline park.
“For over 40 years, the city of Cleveland and the Collinwood neighborhood have tried to combine Euclid Beach, Villa Angela and Wildwood Marina into a single public green space that will attract much-needed investment into the community,” said Matt Zone, senior vice president of Western Reserve Land Conservancy, in the release. “With the generous support of the Mandel Foundation, this long-standing vision will finally become reality. We purchased the property to keep it in local hands, ensure it would not become expensive high-rise apartments, and to treat the residents of the Euclid Beach Mobile Home community with the kindness and respect they deserve. We are very grateful to the Mandel Foundation for their commitment to Cleveland and the people who call this wonderful city home.”