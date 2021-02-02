The Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel Foundation has contributed $500,000 toward Say Yes Cleveland support services.
“We are extremely grateful to the Mandel Foundation for their generous support of Say Yes Cleveland’s support services,” Diane Downing, executive director of Say Yes Cleveland, said in a Jan. 29 news release. “While Say Yes Cleveland’s postsecondary scholarships often get the most attention, support services are the cornerstone of our long-term work. By helping students overcome the barriers that poverty often puts before them, they can stay on track to success and be prepared to take the full advantage of the Say Yes scholarship waiting for them after high school graduation.”
The Mandel Foundation’s grant will help fund the school-based support services Say Yes Cleveland provides for students in the Cleveland Metropolitan School District and partnering charter schools, the news release stated. Services include a Family Support Specialist in each school; the Say Yes Postsecondary Planning System, which helps identify student needs and enables the Family Support Specialist to connect them with services and support; and access to services such as after-school and summer programing, mental health services, and free legal assistance for students and their families.
Mandel Foundation President and CEO Jehuda Reinharz spoke of the commitment Say Yes Cleveland has to the future of the city.
“Say Yes Cleveland is doing work that helps students and families today and will also help to improve Cleveland’s economy, neighborhoods, and workforce over the coming decades,” Reinharz said, according to the release. “It’s a strategy perfectly aligned with the Mandel Foundation’s commitment to urban engagement.”
Stephen H. Hoffman, Mandel Foundation board chair spoke in similar terms.
“This contribution to Say Yes Cleveland support services is really an investment in a more dynamic, thriving future for our community,” Hoffman said, according to the release. “These services help students overcome the significant challenges associated with multi-generational poverty, challenges that leave no room for setbacks and often hinder postsecondary pursuit or performance.”
During the two years of Say Yes Cleveland, the organization has sent more than 1,000 CMSD graduates to postsecondary education with the Say Yes Cleveland scholarship program, in addition to developing and launching support services programming.