As construction is underway on the final phase at the Oakwood Country Club campus in Cleveland Heights, the Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel Foundation announced a capital grant of $4.5 million to the Hebrew Academy of Cleveland this week.
When completed, a new 100,000-square-foot early childhood and elementary wing will be added to the southern-most part of the existing former 92-acre country club, which was renovated in an earlier phase.
“Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel were raised by parents committed to Judaism and the Jewish people,” Jehuda Reinharz, president and CEO of the Mandel Foundation, said in a news release.
“For almost 80 years, the Hebrew Academy of Cleveland has worked with Jewish youth to instill values and develop strong character to create engaged and principled citizens. I know it would bring the brothers great joy to see their parents’ names displayed on such a respected institution.”
Amir Jaffa, chairman of the academy’s Vision 2020 Capital Campaign, echoed his sentiments.
“The Mandel Foundation’s leadership gift is indicative of its remarkable commitment to building and energizing the Jewish community,” Jaffa said in the release. “With commitments for 80% of the campaign goal, we continue to count on the generosity of the broadest spectrum of the community to bring this transformational project to fruition.”
The gift is part of the school’s $30 million Vision 2020 Capital Campaign, which has about $6 million left to go, according to Rabbi Eli Dessler, the school’s financial director.
Dessler told the Cleveland Jewish News he hopes the wing will be open for the fall 2021 school year.
“Our Taylor Road building was built probably for 500 or 600 kids, and we have over 800 in there,” Dessler said. “We have to be able to accommodate the growth and create a first-rate environment for our students. We’ll get out of the windowless classrooms, and this building will have dining rooms, ballfields, auditorium, gymnasium, a STEAM innovation lab and indoor playground for the early childhood.”
The academy is the largest Jewish day school in Ohio with 1,250 students.
“Enrollment in general increased by over 300 students in the last four or five years,” Dessler said. “A lot of new families are moving in from all over from Los Angeles, Miami, Kansas, New York, New Jersey, Mexico and Israel. I think it’s a combination of the Hebrew Academy and the cost of living Jewishly in Cleveland.”
In addition to thanking the Mandel Foundation, Dessler also praised the Jewish Federation of Cleveland for its $1.5 million-dollar gift to the campaign.
“We’re incredibly grateful to the Federation, their role and their leadership in making an endowment fund gift as well to the school.”
More than 200 students attend the early childhood for those 2½ to 5 years old on South Taylor Road, where the elementary school for grades one to six is also housed. The girls’ elementary school will take over that building in fall 2021.
“This should position us for a very long time,” Dessler said. “If need be, there is an opportunity to build another single-story wing. There is room for growth as well.”
Hebrew Academy purchased the country club in 2016. Following a renovation, the school relocated its kindergarten, boys’ junior high and high school divisions to the former clubhouse. More than 250 students are housed there with technology screens installed in each classroom, and science and computer labs.
Rabbi N.W. Dessler opened the doors in 1943 with just two dozen students.
“In 1943, my father, the late Rabbi N.W. Dessler dared to dream about the potential of a Jewish day school in Cleveland,” Dessler told the CJN. “They knocked on doors, pleaded with parents to embrace the concept and persevered. Those visionary rabbinic and lay leaders would be proud.”
Rabbi Simcha Dessler, education director of the academy, said in the release, “The Mandel Foundation’s capital grant, for which the academy leadership is grateful, will perpetuate the names of Simon and Rose Mandel, while educating, inspiring and empowering thousands of students in this generation and beyond with a promising Jewish future. Our students, the true beneficiaries, are the leaders of tomorrow and the grant represents an investment in a Jewish future.”
Publisher’s note: Rabbi Eli Dessler is a member of the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company Board of Directors