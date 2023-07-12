The Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel Foundation has donated $13 million to the Cleveland Metroparks, the largest private donation received in the park district’s history.
The gift will support a lakefront project on the east side of Cleveland, according to a July 11 news release.
The gift will help fund the construction of the Cleveland Lakefront Bikeway from E. 9th Street to E. 55th Street through the acquisition and transformation of the southern portion of Gordon Park.
“The grant awarded to Cleveland Metroparks will serve as a catalyst for tremendous investment in furthering lakefront access and recreational opportunities for all our citizens, but especially the residents of neighborhoods that are adjacent to Lake Erie within the City of Cleveland,” Jehuda Reinharz, president and CEO of the Mandel Foundation, said in the release. “The investment is a significant part of our effort to strengthen neighborhoods and provide our fellow citizens an enhanced quality of life.”
The Cleveland Metroparks has leased and managed the northern portion of Gordon Park since 2013, the release said – investing in the park to improve access and amenities.
“The gift from the Mandel Foundation is a historic and transformative investment in Cleveland Metroparks and Cleveland’s east side neighborhoods,” Brian Zimmerman, CEO of the Cleveland Metroparks, said in the release. “We are excited to work closely with the city of Cleveland, Councilman Anthony Hairston and our neighborhood partners on the revitalization of Gordon Park and improving connections from the St. Clair Superior neighborhood to our lakefront.”
Alongside partnerships with the city of Cleveland and Cleveland City Council, $8 million of the gift will allow the Metroparks to expand the lease and management of Gordon Park to include its 48-acre southern portion east of E. 72nd Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, the release said. Targeted, strategic investments will be made to serve visitors and the park’s adjacent neighborhood. Improvements will include upgraded infrastructure, water play components and baseball field enhancements.
The gift from the Mandel Foundation also supports Cleveland Metroparks’ work with community partners to create a cohesive lakefront park on the east side of the city of Cleveland, connecting the neighborhoods of St. Clair Superior and Glenville to Lake Erie, improving the E. 72nd Street corridor and activating Gordon Park with a variety of active and passive recreational amenities, the release said.
The improvements to Gordon Park will further the vision of the Cleveland Harbor Eastern Embayment Resiliency Strategy, establishing a waterfront community that includes beautiful, vibrant corridors connecting neighborhoods to the lakefront, according to the release.
“This grant awarded by the Mandel Foundation marks significant investments in the St. Clair Superior neighborhood and comes on the heels of our recent grant to help build Irishtown Bend Park in Ohio City,” said Stephen H. Hoffman, chairman of the board of the Mandel Foundation, in the release. “This grant is centered around our belief that our citizens and neighborhoods are our greatest assets; thus, we want to help in strengthening these communities for all who live, work and play in them. These lakefront projects will not only boost the foundation’s previous investments, but will spark new investments and new interest in these wonderful lakefront neighborhoods.”
The remaining $5 million from the gift, alongside partnerships with the city of Cleveland and Cuyahoga County, will go toward the advancement of the bikeway, the release said. This new 2.7-mile off-road paved segment of the Cleveland Lakefront Bikeway will connect to the existing portion of the bikeway from E. 55th Street to Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. This will provide safer access to the lakefront on foot or via bicycle to the St. Claire Superior and Glenville neighborhoods.
The gift from the Mandel Foundation is accompanied by $5.6 million in funds from the Northeast Ohio Areawide Coordinating Agency through the Federal Highway Administration’s Carbon Reduction Program, as well as local match funds from the City of Cleveland and Cuyahoga County, the release said.
“The multi-modal, all-purpose trail represents a notable milestone in years of collective lakefront planning amongst project partners and is a first step of the Cleveland Harbor Eastern Embayment Resiliency Strategy,” Sean McDermott, Cleveland Metroparks chief planning and design officer, said in the release. “Construction on the trail is expected to begin summer 2024 in partnership with the Ohio Department of Transportation, with the goal of being completed by the end of 2025.”