The Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel Foundation is giving $1 million to the Greater Cleveland Food Bank, the foundation’s board announced in an April 17 news release.
The action to make the grant was taken during an unscheduled board meeting to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic the same day.
“This grant follows a previous $1 million grant to the COVID-19 Rapid Response Fund a few weeks ago,” Mandel Foundation board chair Stephen H. Hoffman said in the release. “The new grant is consistent with our foundation’s profound commitment to the Greater Cleveland community – particularly those who are most vulnerable and at risk due to the pandemic.”
The Greater Cleveland Food Bank is the largest provider of emergency food assistance in Northeast Ohio and serves the most at risk populations, the release said, adding the food bank’s expansion of services is critical as the pandemic continues to impact families and individuals who have lost wages, free school meals and those without adequate food supplies and health concerns.
“We understand their financial challenge given the food bank’s projected estimated costs is over $18 million through Sept. 30,” said Mandel Foundation President and CEO Jehuda Reinharz, in the release. “We felt compelled to respond positively to their request given their mission of providing nutritious food to struggling Northeast Ohio families and seniors who might otherwise go without.”
Food Bank President and CEO Kristin Warzocha said in the release “I was both speechless and teary eyed to hear the news of the Mandel Foundation’s extraordinary gift of $1 million to the Greater Cleveland Food Bank and our local efforts in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. This gift, one of the largest in our 40-year history, will help ensure that everyone in our community has the nutritious food they need, throughout this crisis and beyond it.”
The food bank is working to fill gaps in service caused by closures of over 222 program partners and the demand for food from the recently unemployed who have never before needed help from an emergency food network, the release continued. The food bank is conducting weekly mass drive-through distributions, packing bags of child-friendly nonperishable food for low income children, providing door-to-door delivery of food to home-bound senior and clients with disabilities, and sourcing and packing nutritious food including non-perishable disaster boxes for distribution by its approximately 780 partner agencies who remain open for service, including the Cleveland Kosher Food Pantry in South Euclid.
Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel founded the Mandel Foundation in 1953 in Cleveland.