The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo and the Cleveland Zoological Society received a $3 million gift from the Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel Supporting Foundation to renovate the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo’s administration building and to enhance educational opportunities through the addition of the Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel Auditorium. The gift is the largest single one the Cleveland Zoological Society has received, according to a news release.
Construction is scheduled to begin in late 2021. The new auditorium will serve as a meeting space, and educational and conservation-based programming hub.
The gift is the second major capital project supported by the Mandel Foundation, the first being a $500,000 grant to construct the Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel Welcome Pavilion in 2017.
“We are so thankful for the vision of Mort Mandel and the Mandel Foundation that will provide exceptional spaces for our guests, our donors and our staff and bring our administrative facility into a new era,” Chris Kuhar, executive director of the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo, said in the release. “This building is the first one you see upon entering the Zoo, and will be the hub for our guest and member services teams, allowing us to better serve those who walk through our gates.”
The renovation will also include a new guest services hub, conference rooms, rental space and will renovate office spaces, restrooms and reception areas. The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo’s administration building was dedicated in 1964, and now serves as the primary office space for zoo and zoo society staff, as well as guest and event space for members, donors and guests. According to the release, the renovation will provide needed updates to staff areas, add additional rental space and better separate the building from public areas and office space. The new guest services hub will also serve as a one-stop-shop for guest questions and needs.
“As the nonprofit that raises money in support of this zoo, our first focus is on improving spaces for our animals and our guests but with a 114-year-old zoo, we’re always looking for new opportunities to enhance our existing facilities,” Sarah Crupi, executive director of the Cleveland Zoological Society, said in the release. “These improvements will better position Cleveland Metroparks Zoo and the Cleveland Zoological Society for the future, helping to improve operations and our philanthropic outreach, as well as creating new spaces for guests to connect with our mission.”