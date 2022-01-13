The Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel Foundation awarded a $3 million grant to the Cleveland Museum of Natural History to provide more accessibility and create a community space within the education wing.
The grant represents the largest gift the museum has received from the Mandel Foundation and will fund the Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel Community Days and Community Space, according to a news release.
“On behalf of the people of Cleveland and East Cleveland, I’d like to thank the Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel Foundation for their visionary support in making the Museum’s exhibits and programs readily accessible to everyone in our community,” Sonia Winner, president and CEO of the Cleveland Museum of Natural History, said in the release. “It is imperative that learners of all ages and backgrounds have access to scientific information to help them make informed decisions both about their own lives and as part of the community. Together, the weekly Mandel Community Days and Mandel Community Space help us advance these goals which are central to everything we do.”
Starting Jan. 23, residents of Cleveland and East Cleveland will be offered free admission to the museum every Sunday for the next three years through the Mandel Community Days.
The grant also funds the creation of the Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel Community Space which will be a center for community-oriented programming. The space, scheduled to open in 2024, will be located in the museum’s education wing to offer a first-of-its-kind facility and museum experience centering the visitor, illustrating biological and planetary processes in a dynamic, nonlinear and immersive way.
“The Cleveland Museum of Natural History’s community-centered vision is aligned with our focus to support neighborhood development,” Jehuda Reinharz, president and CEO of the Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel Foundation, said in a news release. “Our hope is that the Mandel Community Days and Mandel Community Space will help individuals throughout Greater Cleveland foster a deeper understanding and appreciation of science and nature and its relevance to civic engagement.”
The museum began a $150 million transformation project in June 2021 to reinvent its entire complex. The creation of the Mandel Community Space will be a central component of this project as the museum seeks to show visitors that they are part of a continuum of the natural world.
The Mandel Community Days and the museum commit to being accessible and inclusive through the Museums for All program sponsored by Paul Lincoln and Kathy Toderick to offer $1 admission to participants in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and collaborations with school districts serving Cleveland, East Cleveland and Akron students.