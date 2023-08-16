The Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel Foundation has dedicated two grants to a local college and university in support of its Mandel Continuing Scholars Program.
A landmark grant of about $3.3 million was given to Cuyahoga Community College and about $3.5 million was given to Cleveland State University, according to a news release. The total $6.8 million in funding ensures continued program operations and facilitates long-term planning for the program at both institutions, aiming to help students explore their transfer options to pursue their bachelor’s degree and ensuring a successful transition, the release said.
“We are pleased to make these further investments to secure the future of this partnership and its enduring impact,” Jehuda Reinharz, president and CEO of the Mandel Foundation, said in the release. “Tri-C and Cleveland State are cultivating the civic-minded citizens Northeast Ohio needs to lead us toward a stronger social and economic future.”
The Mandel Continuing Scholars Program was started in 2017, and serves as a pathway for Tri-C’s Mandel Scholars Academy graduates to transfer to Cleveland State’s Mandel Honors College. The program has successfully matriculated 110 Tri-C Mandel Scholar alumni to Cleveland State to date, with 254 students completing the program at Tri-C, the release said.
“We are excited about the possibilities that lie ahead for our students through the Mandel Continuing Scholars Program,” Tri-C president Michael A. Baston said in the release. “This initiative exemplifies our commitment to nurturing academic talent and producing future community leaders and our commitment to a thriving partnership with Cleveland State University.”
Students interested in joining the program must meet admissions criteria, including maintaining a cumulative GPA of 3.5 or higher, demonstrating a commitment to the coursework in their chosen major and exhibiting the ability to complete the program’s requirements within two years. Upon admission to Cleveland State, students receive a renewable scholarship for up to four semesters if they maintain a 3.5 grade-point average or higher. The program also provides stipends for full participation in the Mandel Continuing Scholars Summer Seminar, the release said.
The gifts will ensure support from the Mandel Foundation for the next eight years into 2031, the release said.
“We are so grateful for this investment, which reaffirms CSU’s strong ties to the Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel Foundation and our longstanding partnership with Tri-C,” Cleveland State president Laura J. Bloomberg said in the release. “Thanks to the Mandel Continuing Scholars program, even more students in the Greater Cleveland area will have the opportunity to earn a degree and become a Mandel Honors College alum.”