The board of the Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel Foundation has approved a five-year grant of up to $1,440,577 to establish and initially support the Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel Youth Humanities Academy at Cuyahoga Community College, according to a Sept. 14 news release.
“We are pleased to take this next step in growing a partnership with Tri-C that engages young people to understand how the humanities enrich their personal experiences,” Jehuda Reinharz, president and CEO of the Mandel Foundation, said in the release. “Inspiring students early will help them grow into the civic-minded citizens Northeast Ohio needs to lead us toward a stronger social and economic future.”
With its first 30-student cohort expected in summer 2022, the academy will offer high schoolers entering their junior and senior years an opportunity to broaden their humanities education during a nine-week summer session. Curriculum will include art, religion, literature and philosophy. Students will be pulled from districts in Cleveland and its inner-ring suburbs, including Warrensville Heights, East Cleveland, Maple Heights and Parma.
“The Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel Youth Humanities Academy is a unique opportunity for rising high school juniors and seniors to deepen their understanding of the humanities and prepare for college-level academic work,” Alex Johnson, president of Tri-C, said in the release.
Based at the Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel Humanities Center at Tri-C’s Eastern Campus, students will also travel to local destinations like the Cleveland History Center, local cinemas and other colleges and universities for hands-on exhibits, to watch and discuss films, and engage in discussions with local scholars. For their participation in the academy, students will receive transportation and a weekly stipend, allowing for students to focus on the program without the demands of a summer job, the release said.
“Mandel Youth Humanities Academy students will have numerous opportunities throughout the academic year to connect with Tri-C’s Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel Scholars Academy,” Matthew Jordan, dean of the Mandel Humanities Center, said in the release. “We hope that many of them will choose to continue their studies as Tri-C Mandel Scholars.”
For more information on the academy, contact Jordan at 216-987-2605 or matthew.jordan@tri-c.edu.