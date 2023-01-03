Ask Bill Kristol or Steven J. Zipperstein what they think of the Jewish Review of Books and their answers are remarkably similar – despite their ideological differences.
“JRB is the place to find thoughtful pieces on Jewish thought and Jewish history, and on Jews in America and Israel and around the world,” Kristol, a CNN commentator and editor at large of The Bulwark, wrote the Cleveland Jewish News in a Dec. 12 email. “Which is why it has a unique standing among thoughtful and engaged and well-informed American Jews, and not just Jews. I run into plenty of non-Jews who appreciate JRB’s breadth and depth as well.”
“There’s nothing else quite like it,” said Zipperstein, who wrote for the Jewish Review of Books’ inaugural issue in 2010.
He is the Daniel E. Koshland Professor in Jewish Culture and History at Stanford University in California and the author and editor of nine books,
“It used to be magazines like Midstream, the Jewish Frontier, put out by the Zionist Labor Party, edited by really outstanding intellectual editors that managed to mediate between the world of ideas and the Jewish community,” Zipperstein told the CJN Dec. 12. “And those essentially have disappeared. And the Jewish Review of Books is the one and only magazine I can think of that manages to do this with singular success issue after issue.”
And while its events and readership have been centered at New York City, the Jewish Review of Books has been published in Cleveland from its first issue in 2010. And it will continue to be, for at least the next three years.
Initially funded by the Tikvah Fund of New York City, the Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel Foundation of Cleveland has set up the Jewish Review of Books Foundation with a $1.5 million, three-year gift beginning in 2022, which is now funding about 80% of the operating budget of the Jewish Review of Books. Simultaneously, the Jewish Review of Books established its own 501(c)3 nonprofit status.
Stephen H. Hoffman, chair of the Mandel Foundation, said the Jewish Review of Books aligns with two priorities of the Mandel Foundation: the humanities and thriving Jewish life in America.
“It’s one of the most important journals of Jewish literature around,” Hoffman told the CJN Dec. 12. “And we wanted to be sure that it was going to continue successfully – and without any ideological pressure.”
Hoffman said the Mandel Foundation was already pleased with how the Jewish Review of Books was functioning.
“And having just reviewed an annual report about the past year, I feel really good about it,” he said, citing the breadth of books reviewed and the intellectually engaging reviews and essays. “We’re also extremely happy with our editor, Abe Socher.”
The brainchild of the Jewish Review of Books is San Francisco native Abraham Socher, who came to the endeavor after the Tikvah Fund contacted him in 2008. He was then chair of Jewish studies at Oberlin College. Then the financial collapse happened so things were put on hold, he said.
The 11-by-17-inch catalog-sized glossy, color tabloid features letters, reviews of literature and the arts, and essays. It rolled out its first issue in 2010, featuring work in the final pages by Harvey Pekar, Cleveland’s own graphic novelist and social commentator.
The Jewish Review of Books generally runs 48 pages. A one-year subscription to the quarterly magazine costs $39.95. It has about 7,000 subscribers. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Zoom interviews with authors attracted some 2,000 participants.
Author and Wall Street Journal editor Adam Kirsch has been writing from the beginning, as has award-winning novelist and essayist Dara Horn, who in the spring 2022 issue wrote a piece about the essays of Isaac Bashevis Singer. Biblical commentator Robert Alter writes occasionally as well.
“We’re only interested in things that are distinctively Jewish,” Socher told the CJN Oct. 19. “For instance, we’ll have a big review of the new Oxford translation of the Mishnah.”
There is quite a bit of balancing that takes place, particularly regarding literature around the Holocaust.
“We want to do our part to contribute to a thriving Jewish culture, and not only the culture that the Nazis destroyed,” Socher said. “There’s also a lot that, unfortunately, is poorly or sensationally written about the Holocaust.”
The Jewish Review of Books noted this trend in a piece called “Killer Backdrop” by Clevelander Amy Newman Smith, who criticized romance novels that use the Holocaust as their setting.
“We want the reviews to stand on their own as essays that a certain kind of reader likes – that (provide) a reading experience that they both learn from and enjoy.”
Socher celebrated his bar mitzvah at Congregation Beth Kodesh in Los Angeles and attended day schools in California.
As an undergraduate student at the University of California, Los Angeles, he studied philosophy. It was there that he met his wife-to-be, Shoshana Knetzer. He started graduate school at Harvard University in Cambridge, Mass. With financial support from a Wexner Graduate Fellowship, he transferred to University of California, Berkeley where he finished his Ph.D. in history. He subsequently did a Fulbright Fellowship at Hebrew University in Jerusalem.
Socher, 57, was on the faculty at Oberlin College in Oberlin for 18 years, prior to taking early retirement in January 2018 “to focus on this.”
He said he became disaffected with the college’s response to Joy Karega, an Oberlin professor who made antisemitic posts on social media in 2016. While he considered writing about the controversy for national newspapers, he later thought better of it, submitting a column to The Oberlin Review, the student newspaper. He also spoke out on campus.
“By the next year, it became increasingly clear to me that I wasn’t going to teach at Oberlin forever,” he said, adding he misses “smart, excited young students,” and has taken occasional teaching assignments since leaving Oberlin.
Socher lives with his family in Beachwood and is a member of Green Road Synagogue, a Modern Orthodox synagogue in Beachwood.
As Socher looks to the future for the Jewish Review of Books, he said he both hopes to stay the course and to broaden its reach with podcasts and web-exclusive content.
“The other thing that I think would be nice, especially with this beautiful space,” Socher said, indicating the office in the historic Rockefeller Building on Mayfield Road in Cleveland Heights, “is to figure out a way to do some local things for some leaders in Cleveland.”
He said the Wikipedia page for the Jewish Review of Books used to incorrectly list the place of publication as New York City.
“I’d like to be able to do something for readers here, maybe, you know, have a quarterly seminar here or something, bringing in authors around the table,” he said. “And then of course we just want to get better. …I’m proud of all 52 issues that we’ve published, but one can always look back and see where one could have been better.”
Jane Kaufman is a freelance writer.