The Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel Foundation made its largest gift to Cleveland Clinic to the tune of $30 million, establishing the Morton L. Mandel CEO Chair and the Morton L. Mandel Innovation Fund.
As the gift endows the position of the clinic’s CEO, current CEO and President Dr. Tom Mihaljevic will become the inaugural holder of the chair named for Mort Mandel, who died in 2019 at the age of 98.
“We’re just so grateful to the Mandel Foundation for what is really a transformational gift that will have a significant impact to support our CEO, our leader, and the initiative that will help transform health care at the Cleveland Clinic,” Lara Kalafatis, chair of Cleveland Clinic’s Philanthropy Institute, told the Cleveland Jewish News Sept. 29.
The grant also establishes a fund available to the CEO to invest in innovative ideas and support the CEO’s vision. Kalafatis said a committee will be formed to review opportunities and discuss areas where the fund can advance health care. For example, the clinic recently raised funds for and announced Dr. Vincent Tuohy’s work on creating a breast cancer vaccine. This fund will allow the clinic to continue to invest in innovative ideas.
“Innovation is in the DNA of the Cleveland Clinic,” Kalafatis said. “So, to have a fund like this to respond to important areas and initiatives is really going to be important.”
Morton Mandel published his book, “It’s All About Who You Hire, How They Lead ... and Other Essential Advice from a Self-Made Leader,” in 2012, and previous gifts from the Mandel Foundation to the clinic included a $23 million gift to the Global Leadership and Learning Institute for the Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel Global Leadership and Learning Pathway.
Kalafatis said just as patients are the clinic’s north star, leaders were Mandel’s.
“This is really a continuation of that because now this gift is supporting our leader, our CEO, and his initiatives that will advance health care, and health care that helps better serve our patients and our community,” she said.
During the leadership tenures of Mihaljevic and former clinic President and CEO Dr. Toby Cosgrove, the foundation has directed funds to the clinic’s urology department, and now to supporting leaders. The foundation previously gave an $8 million grant to Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland in partnership with the clinic to the Health Education Campus to construct the conference center, as well as given a number of smaller gifts over the years.
“We are deeply appreciative of this latest gift from the Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel Foundation,” Mihaljevic said in a news release. “Mort was an innovative leader, generous philanthropist and dear friend who left an incredible legacy at Cleveland Clinic and beyond. I am humbled and honored to be the inaugural holder of the Morton L. Mandel CEO Chair.”
Jehuda Reinharz, president and CEO of the Mandel Foundation, outlined a number of reasons for this continued support of Cleveland Clinic, noting the clinic’s reputation as a world-renowned and high-ranking medical institution, Morton Mandel’s positive experience as a patient and donor until the end of his life, and his dedication to leaders like Cosgrove and Mihaljevic.
“All of these convinced the Mandel Foundation that the best way to commemorate Mort’s legacy is to support the Cleveland Clinic,” Reinharz told the CJN Sept. 30. “We supported the Cleveland Clinic while Mort Mandel was alive, and we continue to do so with this very large gift to the clinic by the Mandel Foundation.”
It is the largest gift to the clinic from the foundation, and Reinharz said he hopes the combination of all of the gifts over the years will make the clinic even more effective and innovative.
“It’s already a great institution, and we hope it will continue to impact the world of medicine everywhere,” Reinharz said.
The foundation has a special commitment to the city of Cleveland and its residents, and with a mission to improve the lives of all citizens in the United States and Israel, the Cleveland Clinic stood out for its location and rank among other medical institutions, he said.
Reinharz said he hopes the gift will benefit the clinic in two main ways: to strengthen the ability to deliver top-of-the-line care and to encourage innovation in the medical field.
“The Cleveland Clinic has already been innovative in many areas of medicine,” he said. “This, we hope, will enhance medical breakthroughs and will contribute to the health of not only patients in Cleveland, but truly in the entire world.”
Stephen H. Hoffman, chairman of the Mandel Foundation board, told the CJN Oct. 4 that Mort Mandel always made sure the foundation did things in the name of all three brothers, but named two gifts – The Joseph and Florence Mandel Jewish Day School and The Temple-Tifereth Israel Jack and Lilyan Mandel Building, both in Beachwood – for each brother and their wives. The latest gift is named only for Mort Mandel.
“We were thinking of how we could honor Mort’s legacy and memory in Cleveland in a way similar to what he had done for each of his brothers,” Hoffman said. “We thought that tying that interest (in executive leadership) to the Cleveland Clinic, which is one of the crown jewels of the Cleveland community with an international reputation, would be an appropriate place to associate Mort’s name.”