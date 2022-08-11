A $10 million gift by the Mandel Foundation awarded to United Way of Greater Cleveland to bolster an endowment will benefit the agency for many years, said August “Augie” Napoli, president and CEO of United Way of Greater Cleveland.
“It really is a game-changer for us,” he told the Cleveland Jewish News Aug. 4, referring to the gift. “It will secure our future long, long into the future. It supports and honors the gifts of every size we get each and every year from individual donors – over 40,000 – in Northeast Ohio by also showing faith and confidence that we’re going to be in it for the long haul.”
The gift, the second-largest to the 122-year-old agency, will require a one-to-one match. United Way has a year to raise the funds for the Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel Fund, which is part of the Cleveland Community Fund, the agency’s endowment.
“We have many commitments, verbal commitments, already to help match it,” Napoli said. “So I’m very confident that it’s going to be matched.”
Napoli announced in August 2021 that he would retire at the end of June 2022. He extended his leadership through September to help with the transition to his successor, Sharon Sobol Jordan, who starts Sept. 30.
The funds, 4% of which will be available on an annual basis based on a rolling average, can be used for work that United Way does for its urban engagement initiatives.
Napoli said the funds can be used to bolster operations and technology at the agency, providing stability.
“We think the United Way is a keystone organization in the development of the city of Cleveland for its emphasis on social services and combating poverty,” Stephen H. Hoffman, Mandel Foundation chair, told the CJN Aug. 4. “We just wanted to help them strengthen their base operation in this area by helping them build an endowment.”
United Way’s latest annual campaign, which ended June 30, raised $26.5 million. The agency has 110 employees and operating costs of about $12 million on an annual basis, Napoli said.
Prior to the gift from the Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel Foundation, the only gift toward an endowment to the agency was $250,000 that Napoli said was made many years ago.
“That was the only true endowment that we had, and we have savings,” Napoli said. “But that’s needed to be used for working capital for the organization.”
United Way agencies across the country and the world have traditionally relied solely on payroll contributions from workers in annual campaigns. Napoli described long-term giving as “really in the vanguard.”
He said United Way is beginning to diversify its fundraising efforts.
Morton L. Mandel, who died in 2019 and was the last surviving brother, was a key backer of United Way, serving as president and chairman of the Cleveland agency from 1977 to 1981. He also served as chair of the board of United Way of America from 1985 to 1991.
Over the years, the Mandel brothers and the foundation have given more than $22 million to United Way of Greater Cleveland, including a gift that allowed the agency to purchase its building at 1331 Euclid Ave. in 1994, and a 2018 gift that allowed United Way to expand its 211 referral service and to renovate the agency. In addition, a 2018-19 gift designated for strategic business planning led to United Way’s recent shift toward a model of planned giving, Napoli said.
The building was renamed the Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel Building in March 2020, after it reopened subsequent to the renovation. A photograph of the brothers is displayed in the lobby.
In addition, the United Way of Greater Cleveland’s board dedicated the Morton L. Mandel Boardroom in April 2020, and his portrait hangs outside the room.
The latest gift came following conversations Napoli had first with Hoffman in fall 2021 and in early 2022 with both Hoffman and Jehuda Reinharz, president and CEO of the Mandel Foundation, along with Paul Dolan, board chair of United Way of Greater Cleveland, who attended the meeting virtually from Arizona.
“We had a really formal solicitation within the ask,” Napoli said, describing that visit as “wonderful.”
“We are pleased to continue the Mandel brothers’ support of United Way through the creation of the Mandel Fund,” Reinharz said in an Aug. 4 news release announcing the award. “The United Way is an important asset to our community, and we hope this gift will serve as a catalyst for others to support its critical work.”
Dolan praised the Mandel brothers for their foresight, leadership and philanthropic commitment to United Way.
“We know their continued faith in United Way will inspire many individuals and organizations to contribute to our critical work, so that together we can permanently upend poverty’s grip on Cleveland and create a better future for all who live in our city,” Dolan, who owns the Cleveland Guardians, said in the release.
Napoli explained that most of United Way’s past savings came only as the result of “wise investing on the part of our leaders.”
“One thing that has eluded us all these years is having a true endowment because it was not that kind of nonprofit,” Napoli said, adding he and Dolan “felt that this was really the last frontier.”
“We’ve done all of the requisite renovations and transformations of the organization, from what it was to what it is today, down to even including the renovation of our building, bringing it up to today’s standards and technology, use of digital and communicating the message of United Way,” Napoli said.
He said six years ago, United Way needed an endowment, “but we really didn’t have the capacity to build one – meaning that we didn’t have the donors that were cultivated and educated about the need.”
“Today,” he said, “We still have the need for an endowment, but we have the capacity to match an endowment gift like the Mandel Foundation is offering to us.”
To donate to United Way of Greater Cleveland, visit unitedwaycleveland.org.
Publisher’s Note: Sharon Sobol Jordan is a member of the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company Board of Directors.