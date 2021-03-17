Liora Fieldman, a fourth grader at the Joseph and Florence Mandel Jewish Day School in Beachwood, was chosen to join a national design team promoting Jewish books and graphic novels.
Liora, 10, was selected for the PJ Our Way National Design Team by the Massachusetts-based Harold Grinspoon Foundation in partnership with the Jewish Federation of Cleveland, according to a news release.
PJ Our Way is the PJ Library program created for 9-to-12-year-old readers to pick their own age-appropriate book or graphic novel featuring Jewish characters and story lines each month. The tween members access a child-safe website to decide on their books, post reviews, view videos, peruse blog posts and interact with one another.
Liora, who is the daughter of Beachwood residents Alyson and Matt Fieldman, was picked with 13 other members from across the United States and Canada to receive early access to monthly selections to interview authors, craft web content related to the books, participate in workshops and guide conversations with their peers.
“I love to read all different kinds of books,” Liora, a member of Congregation Shaarey Tikvah in Beachwood, said in the release. “Being a part of the PJ Our Way National Design Team has been fun. I am reading manuscripts before they’re published and I can help decide what other kids get to read!”
For more information on the design team, visit pjourway.org or email Leah Taylor at ltaylor@jcfcleve.org.