The Mandel Jewish Community Center announced April 30 that it is canceling all 2020 summer camps. Those are Playland, J-Day camps, Performing Arts and Camp Wise overnight camp.
“Each summer, we look forward to our camps opening with the smiling faces of our campers,” said Michael Hyman, Mandel JCC president and CEO, in a news release. “Our priority has always been to protect the safety and health of our campers and staff. The COVID-19 pandemic compromises our ability for this to occur.
“After consultation with local health authorities, advice and guidance from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention and the American Camp Association, the risks became clear. Camps are about groups of children and staff who are together every day. For the well-being of campers, their families, our staff and the community, it was best to cancel the operation of all camp programs for the summer of 2020.”
The Mandel JCC is seeking to create alternative engagement opportunities for the summer that support the social distancing guidelines set forth by federal, state and local authorities that will provide a safe environment for campers, families and staff.
Updates will be announced on the Mandel JCC website at mandeljcc.org.