The Mandel Jewish Community Center in Beachwood hosted a celebration for Israel’s 75th anniversary April 23, with Israeli snacks, crafts, games and trivia. Attendees won prizes for their knowledge of Israel and sampled Israeli chocolates.
Mandel JCC celebrates Israel’s 75th anniversary
