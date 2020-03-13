The Mandel JCC in Beachwood will be closed through April 5, Michael G. Hyman, president and CEO, told the Cleveland Jewish News on March 13.
The center at 26001 S. Woodland Road was closed March 13 in order to evaluate ongoing operations.
“We will be closed at least three weeks and the resumption of operations will be evaluated at that time,” Hyman said. “We are doing this in the best interest of our members, our staff and the community.”
As of March 13, 13 people in Ohio have tested positive for COVID-19.