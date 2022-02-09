The Mandel Jewish Community Center will host a pre-Super Bowl open house from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 13 when the community can try out the facility for free.
Guests can meet fitness staff, personal trainers and learn about programs, and arts and culture events for all ages.
Also, guests will receive a free one-week guest pass and will be entered into a drawing for a three-month membership
A stealth lank challenge will he held throughout the day and winner will receive a $100 VISA gift card. There will be refreshments, too.
Guests can use the fitness center, steam room and sauna, indoor pool, whirlpools, indoor track, group exercise classes including yoga, cardio sculpt, cycle, WERQ, basketball, racquetball and pickleball court.
Guests must show photo identification. Those under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
For questions or more information, call 216-831-0700, ext. 0.
The Mandel JCC at 26001 S. Woodland Road in Beachwood.