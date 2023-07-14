Mandel JCC of Cleveland chief operating officer Gilon Rubanenko has resigned after 13 years. The J made the announcement July 13.
“Gil has made a profound impact on our organization and the community we serve,” President and CEO Carnie Rose said in a news release. “His leadership, resilience and adaptability have been remarkable – especially during the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. With his help, we navigated transitions with grace and continued to provide meaningful programs and services to our community.”
Rose added, “We are confident that his talent, determination, and passion will bring him success and fulfillment.”
The J is actively working on a smooth leadership transition and appreciates Rubanenko’s commitment to assisting with a seamless transfer of knowledge and responsibilities, according to the release. The J’s executive and professional teams, together with lay leaders, will ensure a seamless transition until a replacement is found, the release stated.
“I have had a great experience at The J for 13 years,” Rubanenko said in the release. “I have accomplished a lot in my tenure and now that there is new and stable leadership at the agency, I am ready to explore new opportunities.”
Neil Tramer, Mandel JCC board of trustees chair, said in the release that Rubanenko’s “ongoing presence as a member will undoubtedly enhance the bonds we have formed. We express our deepest gratitude to Gil for his contributions to The J and extend our best wishes to him on his future endeavors.”
Rubanenko joined the The J in Beachwood in August 2010.
Previously, he was an owner of My Gym children’s recreation center in Solon and served as vice president of marketing for the national franchise My Gym Enterprises. Earlier in his career, he worked in hotel and restaurant management for the Hyatt Hotel chain.
Rubanenko, a Pepper Pike resident, holds a degree in hotel, restaurant and institutional management from Johnson & Wales University.