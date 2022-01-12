The Mandel Jewish Community Center in Beachwood closed its early childhood school Jan. 12 for the remainder of the week due to a few positive COVID-19 cases and exposure across various classrooms in the preschool, according to a newsletter to staff the Cleveland Jewish News obtained.
The school plans to resume Jan. 17 and will use this time to regroup and allow for additional sanitation. The decision follows the same process used to address a similar situation last year which resulted in the school remaining open with no reportable cases for the rest of the year.
While they cannot identify the staff or families who tested positive due to privacy laws, JCC Mandel assures employees they have not been identified as a close contact, according to the newsletter. Employees are identified as a close contact if they were within6 feet of an infected employee for 15 cumulative minutes or more over a 24-hour period during the 48 hours prior to the infected employee showing symptoms and/or testing positive for COVID-19.
The school advises any staff that experience any symptom of COVID-19 as listed on the Center for Disease and Prevention’s website not to come to work and to inform human resources and contact their health care provider immediately.