The Mandel Jewish Community Center in Beachwood announced June 26 the furlough of 50 staff members, while executive leadership and management staff will be taking pay cuts due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The 50 positions are in program and administrative areas throughout the agency.
“Over 80% of our agency’s revenue is generated from membership and program fees,” said President and CEO Michael G. Hyman in a news release. “While we are beyond grateful to all those who have contributed to The J during this difficult time, even the generosity of this support cannot offset the loss of revenues as a result of the suspension of our programs and services over the past three months and our phased re-opening that is now underway. This crisis will continue to impact The J for some time to come.”
The Mandel JCC suspended operations on March 13. Three and one-half months later, limited programs and services have resumed as part of a phased and cautious re-opening of operations to ensure the health and safety of members and staff.
The extended shutdown has caused significant financial loss that has required making very difficult decisions, but the anticipation is to bring back selected staff who are furloughed as the resumption of specific programs and services warrants, according to the release.
“The leadership of The J is confident that these difficult decisions at this time support the long-term sustainability and viability of the organization,” said board chair Mindy Davidson in the release.