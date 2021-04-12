In place of an in-person spring event, the Mandel Jewish Community Center in Beachwood will host an interactive virtual trivia night, Play for the J, at 7 p.m. May 2.
Emceed by Rock the House Entertainment Group, the evening will be presented game show-style with participants competing against their family and friends to test their trivia skills, score points and work to win prizes. Participants can also purchase pre-trivia VIP tickets for access to a mixology event, with ingredients delivered to their homes.
Proceeds from Play for The J will benefit the Mandel JCC’s sustainability relief fund, which supports the operations and sustainability of the organization.
Co-chairs Josh Mayers and Rachel Weinberg, both members of the Mandel JCC’s board, said going the virtual route seemed the best choice due to continuing COVID-19 pandemic-related restrictions on events. But an unanticipated benefit of going virtual is the fact the event can now appeal to a larger demographic, securing more funds.
“In years past, the ‘Play at the J’ event only appealed to certain demographics, older audiences willing to pay a decent amount to come,” Mayers said. “The nice thing about Play for the J is that it appeals to a very wide audience, a wide swath of the community. And it’s not just Clevelanders either – people who are associated with Clevelanders or just feel connected to Jewish Cleveland can still participate from afar.”
Arriving on the idea of a trivia night came from wanting an event that was both easy for participants of any age to navigate and interactive in nature, Weinberg said.
“We figured that everyone is similar with Zoom now, and Rock the House was a huge help in simplifying it further, yet making it personalized for the JCC,” she said. “It was more about how do we make it fun and quick, and also do something that isn’t being done by everyone else. It was about being original yet simple.”
Since the virtual event is a big departure from previous iterations of the annual event, both co-chairs said a big focus is making sure attendees still feel connected to the cause and each other – even if they aren’t seeing each other in person like years past.
“We hope attendees see this as fun as to still get together with the community, support the JCC and feel good about it,” Weinberg said. “It is the best alternative to being in person. So, I hope people are excited and see that it beats the alternative of not having anything at all.”
Mayers said, “We want the community to still feel a connection to the JCC, even if it is a time where we are all still distant. We want them to remember that the JCC is still here and at the time they feel safe, they can come back and feel comfortable doing that. We are all in need of feeling like we’re part of a community, now more than ever. Holding an attending events like this makes you feel connected, even if you haven’t seen people in a really long time, and allows you to support a good cause.”