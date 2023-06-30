The Mandel Jewish Community Center is hosting three camps this summer, including Anisfield Day Camp for kindergarten through eighth grade, Playland Camp for pre-kindergarten and The Francine & Benson Pilloff Family Performing Arts Camp for grades two to eight.
For the J-Day Camps – Anisfield and Performing Arts Camp – the first day of camp was June 12. The last day is Aug. 11. Anisfield Day Camp is broken up into five two-week sessions, while the Performing Arts Camp is divided into two four-week sessions and one one-week session.
Anisfield Day Camp splits its time between two locations, Halle Park in Beachwood and Safran Park in Burton.
Adri Powell Lawrence, assistant director of youth services for the JCC, said registration is open for several spots in different sessions and session subgroups, but there is a wait list.
Nora Igelnik is the Linda and Clifford Wolf Editorial Intern.