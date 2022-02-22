The Mandel Jewish Community Center in Beachwood has launched a new year-round infant care program open to children as young as 8 weeks old, with registration now open.
The program will start June 20 as an addition to the center’s already existing early childhood offerings, including its Playland Day Camp, year-round toddler program, and preschool for ages 3 and up. Liza Adams, who co-directs the early childhood services at the JCC with co-director Jackie Gordon, told the Cleveland Jewish News the inclusion of infant care helps the JCC better serve its community.
“There is a high demand,” she said. “There are also many families with older siblings who would benefit from having their children all enrolled in the same place. We have a history of a handful of families that struggled with having one child enrolled (at the JCC) and their baby at another local program. It can be difficult. We’re excited to be able to be more successful in that way.”
With adding the infant care program, Adams said it effectively fills a gap in the early childhood center’s offerings – allowing staff to cultivate a child’s development from birth onward.
“Adding this program kind of rounds out our offerings at the early childhood center,” she said. “It fills that gap from 8 weeks to a few months that we weren’t yet serving in our program.”
The JCC’s early childhood program also has a 5-Star Step-Up-To-Quality designation from the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services’ tiered quality ratings and improvements system, which is up for renewal this year, Adams said. That designation shows their staff, curriculum, low staff-to-child ratio and professional development opportunities are the highest rated – all of which is planned to carry over into the new infant child care program, she added.
“One of the big things is fostering relationships, which is a priority within our school family, amongst the children and their families, too,” Adams said. “We feel that is what helps children feel safe and build connections. We’re very intentional about making the time and space for relationships to build. We’re also unique because of our caring educators – who are lifelong learners themselves and always in-tune with developmentally appropriate practices.”
The program will have five full-time staff members, with one group starting in the summer and another in the fall, with eight infants each, Adams said, allowing for more successful and personalized development for each baby. Along with social-emotional development and the cultivation of natural curiosity, staff will also integrate Jewish values and tradition into services.
“The low ratio will allow the children to get more individualized attention, especially in the infant care classroom where they will need a lot more individualized attention,” she said. “That way, we can focus on supporting the children more effectively and directly.”
But for Adams, one of the most exciting parts about offering infant care services is being able to see the impact of their program earlier on in a child’s life.
“We’re excited to serve a population that we’ve not yet had the privilege to serve, and to watch the development happen from infancy,” she said. “All of us have experienced such joy watching and supporting children ages 18 months up to 5 years old, and we know what that looks like. Now, we get to see children as young as 8 weeks old, and it’s going to be incredible to watch that development from even earlier on. This is a new chapter for us, and we’ve been building up to it and looking forward to it for a long time.”
To learn more, visit mandeljcc.org.