On the morning of June 26, Beachwood residents Bob and Denise Gleeson were somewhere that up until recently, they hadn’t been for months: the Mandel Jewish Community Center.
The Gleesons relied on the Mandel JCC in Beachwood and trainer, Kevin Faraci, or as Denise Gleeson called him, “Mr. Wonderful,” for her specialized workouts she did daily so she could eventually undergo knee replacement surgery. Since starting workouts at the Mandel JCC, Denise Gleeson has lost more than 100 pounds.
But on March 13, the Mandel JCC closed due to COVID-19, and the Gleesons worried about Denise’s progress.
Denise used a recumbent cross trainer and did virtual workouts with Faraci at home to stay on top of her fitness goals until the Mandel JCC started the first phase of its reopening plan June 1, by allowing personal training and pilates reservations.
The Gleesons were hesitant about returning to the Mandel JCC at first, but upon discovering the safety protocols ranging from an intense cleaning regime, distanced equipment and a reservation system put into action, they thought they would be OK.
“When the reopening started, we were very concerned about, would it be too fast, were we really ready?” Bob Gleeson said. “Then when we saw the details of (the reopening plan), we realized this can be done safely and carefully. It’s been remarkable.”
In a private training room with just Faraci and her husband, Denise was able to work out again at the Mandel JCC to get back on track for her knee replacement.
The Mandel JCC started its second reopening phase June 15, where members could reserve one-hour time slots in the fitness center. It is now in its third phase of its reopening plan, where members can make reservations for indoor and outdoor lap swim times and group exercises, having starting June 29 and July 1, respectively. Locker rooms also opened June 29.
At the core of the community center’s multiphase reopening plan are strict safety protocols created using guidelines from the Ohio Department of Health, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other facilities nationwide, said Joe Schillero, general manager of fitness and membership at Mandel JCC.
“Right off the bat, we have taken an approach that at the minimum are following guidelines (from ODH’s Responsible RestartOhio),” Schillero said. “We’ve gone even further by also looking at best practices across the country and what other facilities are doing.
“(For the protocols), we’ve tried to use all different angles, so a combination of cleaning, social distancing, making sure everyone is held accountable to being healthy when they come in,” he said. “Every day we’re trying to gather more information and keep adding and adjusting things.”
The Mandel JCC’s staff must complete a health check before coming to work, and if employees do present any illness, they have to pass a screening before being able to return to work, Schillero said. And all staff, no matter where they are in the facility, are required to wear a mask.
The time Mandel JCC’s cleaning company spends in its facility has been increased and the cleaning company does deep, disinfecting cleanings. On top of everything the cleaning company sanitizes, the staff cleans anything that’s frequently touched, such as hand rails, door handles and exercise equipment.
There are also numerous hand sanitizer and disposable sanitization wipe stations placed throughout the facility for members to be able to use for personal hygiene or to clean off exercise equipment.
Judith Swimmer, a resident of Beachwood and member of B’nai Jeshurun Congregation in Pepper Pike, has noticed all the careful cleaning the staff and members have done before and after using equipment.
“I have told everybody this is the safest place,” Swimmer said. “Just watch everyone here – whether they’re using equipment or not, they’re wiping everything down. I feel like (the Mandel JCC is) doing everything they possibly can to keep it safe for people to come back.”
All of the facility’s workout equipment has been given a 6-foot distance from others to promote social distancing. Various spaces have been converted to allow for exercise equipment and machines to be spread out, like the gymnasium and racquetball courts. Cardio machines unable to be moved have a sign on every other machine to prevent people from exercising next to each other. Those who reserve spots in group fitness classes have to maintain 10-feet distances.
The online reservation system that all members must use for everything from the pool and fitness center to personal training and group fitness has a maximum number for each to allow proper social distancing. For example, the fitness center allows a maximum of 30 people per hour, according to the Mandel JCC’s website. All sessions for any aspect of the facility must be made 48 hours in advance.
Before making their reservation, members have to sign a new member conduct waiver form acknowledging that they’re healthy, and that they must inform staff of any health changes, Schillero said.
Right before members come in for their reserved time, they’re asked a couple health questions.
“I think it’s hard to predict (the future) right now,” Schillero said. “We’re trying every day to make sure we’re looking and reevaluating, but I think people can feel confident that we’re keeping a close eye on everything. As the Ohio Department of Health, the governor’s office and the CDC provide updates, we’re trying to be proactive to whatever they’re saying.”