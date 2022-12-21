The Mandel JCC will host Mitzvah Morning, a morning dedicated to community service through a collaboration with the Jewish Federation of Cleveland’s Jewish Volunteer Network, from 9:30 to 11:20 a.m. Dec. 25.
Leading up to the event, The J is conducting a charity drive of donated travel-sized hygiene products to benefit local homeless youth through Dec. 24. The donations will be packaged into kits during the Mitzvah Morning, along with other service projects.
The J invites families to celebrate the end of Chanukah with a light breakfast, hands-on community service projects to benefit local agencies and The J’s facilities, including a bounce house for children and pop-in play room for babies and young children to play with their parent or guardian.
The service opportunities include packaging hygiene items for Bellefaire JCB’s homeless youth initiative, making Chanukah cards for seniors at Menorah Park, writing letters for Israeli Lone Soldiers, making no-sew blankets for Hebrew Shelter Home, creating trail mix jars for first responders to be delivered Christmas Day, and participating in a Jewish Family Service Association Horvitz YouthAbility exercise class with Heidi Solomon from 10:30 to 11:20 a.m.
The event is free and open to all ages, but registration is required. To register, visit mandeljcc.org/mitzvah.