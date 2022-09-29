Rabbi Carnie Shalom Rose of St. Louis will become CEO of the Mandel Jewish Community Center in Beachwood, effective Jan. 16, 2023.
Rose is retiring from his position at Congregation B’nai Amoona in St. Louis after Yom Kippur.
“Rabbi Rose has been an integral part of this congregation for 18 years,” Jeff Singer, president of B’nai Amoona, told the St. Louis Jewish Light.
Singer said that many congregants were “shocked” upon learning the news in the email sent to them Sept. 23.
“There are so many things about him that will be missed – his friendship and the interpersonal relationships he forged with congregants, his wisdom, messages and teachings from the bimah, his teaching in all the classes that he led,” Singer said. “We’ve been spoiled because you’re not going to find another bimah rabbi quite like Rabbi Rose.”
Rick Zakalik became the interim CEO of the Mandel JCC Sept. 6. Zakalik was the executive director of the JCC of Greater Buffalo from October 2010 to November 2020.
He replaced Michael Hyman, who had planned to retire in June after 19 years as president and CEO, but stayed on until Zakalik came aboard as the search for his successor continued.
This is a developing story.