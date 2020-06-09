The Mandel Jewish Community Center in Beachwood will begin phase two of its reopening plan on June 15 and will resume membership billing July 1, according to a letter to members from Mandel JCC President and CEO Michael Hyman and board chair Mindy Davidson.
Members can choose to freeze their membership if they are not ready to return to the JCC, and the freezing fee will be waived for a 90-day period beginning on July 1.
Phase two includes the JCC’s fitness center and both the indoor and outdoor pools. The fitness center will open with new hours of operation on June 15, and the pools will open on June 29 with new guidelines. The fitness center will be open Monday through Thursday from 5:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday from 5:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Members must pre-schedule one-hour time slots in the fitness center and can do so 48 hours in advance through mandeljcc.force.com. Members will also have to pre-schedule times for all swimming activities.
According to the letter, there will be a limited capacity of 30 people in the fitness center per hour, and locker rooms will reopen with the pools on June 29. More information on the pools will be available prior to the opening.
Hyman and Davidson also reminded members to practice social distancing at all times and wrote that members must bring their own water bottles and towels for the time being.
No guests will be allowed in the building, and all other areas of the JCC will remain closed until further notice.