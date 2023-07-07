The Mandel Jewish Community Center’s Playmakers Youth Theatre will conduct auditions for an unknown 24-hour musical at 10 p.m. July 15 at the Mandel JCC at 26001 S. Woodland Road in Beachwood.
Ninth graders through young adults are invited to audition for an unknown show that will be directed by Emma Miller, the Playmakers Youth Theatre director. Performers should arrive at 10 p.m. and stay up all night rehearsing and having fun with peers. The performance will be at 7 p.m. July 16.
For more information, call 216-831-0070 or email emiller@mandeljcc.org.