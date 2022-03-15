DSC04322.jpg

Mandel Jewish Community Center’s retiring CEO Michael Hyman prepares to venture onto the ice for the ceremonial puck drop before the Cleveland Monsters vs. Rockford IceHogs game March 13 at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in downtown Cleveland. 

 CJN Photo / Becky Raspe

The Cleveland Monsters held Jewish Heritage Night March 13 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in downtown Cleveland, where retiring Mandel Jewish Community Center CEO Michael Hyman was honored.

As part of the Jewish Heritage Night festivities, Hyman was welcomed onto the ice to perform a ceremonial puck drop to signal the start of the game. While preparing for the drop, the arena’s announcer recognized Hyman for his tenure at the JCC and his contributions to the Greater Cleveland Jewish community while in the role. Hyman plans to retire June 30 after 17 years at the JCC.

Following the drop, Hyman told the Cleveland Jewish News that it was fun, adding it was “something I’d never done before.” The Cleveland Monsters also outfitted Hyman with his own personalized team jersey.

Jewish Heritage Night with the Cleveland Monsters

Other nods to Jewish Heritage Night came from video shout outs to the Maltz Museum of Jewish Heritage, the Jewish Federation of Cleveland and the JCC, showing members of each organization in attendance at the game on the big screen.

The event was presented as a full-scale marketing push by the venue’s Jewish resource group for Jewish unity, inclusion, connection and education.

The Monsters defeated the Rockford IceHogs of Rockford, Ill., 4-1.

