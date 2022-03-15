Mandel Jewish Community Center’s retiring CEO Michael Hyman prepares to venture onto the ice for the ceremonial puck drop before the Cleveland Monsters vs. Rockford IceHogs game March 13 at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in downtown Cleveland.
The Cleveland Monsters held Jewish Heritage Night March 13 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in downtown Cleveland, where retiring Mandel Jewish Community Center CEO Michael Hyman was honored.
As part of the Jewish Heritage Night festivities, Hyman was welcomed onto the ice to perform a ceremonial puck drop to signal the start of the game. While preparing for the drop, the arena’s announcer recognized Hyman for his tenure at the JCC and his contributions to the Greater Cleveland Jewish community while in the role. Hyman plans to retire June 30 after 17 years at the JCC.
Following the drop, Hyman told the Cleveland Jewish News that it was fun, adding it was “something I’d never done before.” The Cleveland Monsters also outfitted Hyman with his own personalized team jersey.
1 of 13
Hyman drops the puck, signaling the start of the March 13 Cleveland Monsters hockey game versus the Rockford IceHogs.
Mandel Jewish Community Center’s retiring CEO Michael Hyman prepares to venture onto the ice for the ceremonial puck drop before the Cleveland Monsters vs. Rockford IceHogs game March 13 at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in downtown Cleveland.
Hyman drops the puck, signaling the start of the March 13 Cleveland Monsters hockey game versus the Rockford IceHogs.
CJN Photo / Becky Raspe
Mandel Jewish Community Center’s retiring CEO Michael Hyman prepares to venture onto the ice for the ceremonial puck drop before the Cleveland Monsters vs. Rockford IceHogs game March 13 at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in downtown Cleveland.
CJN Photo / Becky Raspe
Michael Hyman holds up the puck used in the ceremonial puck drop following the start of the game.
CJN Photo / Becky Raspe
Michael Hyman with his wife, Susan, sitting with the Mandel JCC section.
CJN Photo / Becky Raspe
Hyman shakes hands with a member of the Rockford IceHogs hockey team following the puck drop.
CJN Photo / Becky Raspe
Hyman smiles following the puck drop, holding the puck.
CJN Photo / Becky Raspe
The Cleveland Monsters vs. the Rockford IceHogs in the first period of the game on March 13.
CJN Photo / Becky Raspe
The Cleveland Monsters vs. the Rockford IceHogs in the first period of the game on March 13.
CJN Photo / Becky Raspe
The Cleveland Monsters vs. the Rockford IceHogs in the first period of the game on March 13.
CJN Photo / Becky Raspe
The Cleveland Monsters vs. the Rockford IceHogs in the first period of the game on March 13.
CJN Photo / Becky Raspe
The Maltz Museum of Jewish Heritage was one of the featured Jewish organizations to get time on the big screen.
CJN Photo / Becky Raspe
Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland.
CJN Photo / Becky Raspe
Submitted Photo / Ric Kruszynski
Other nods to Jewish Heritage Night came from video shout outs to the Maltz Museum of Jewish Heritage, the Jewish Federation of Cleveland and the JCC, showing members of each organization in attendance at the game on the big screen.