Rabbi Carnie Shalom Rose, president and CEO of the Mandel Jewish Community Center in Beachwood, was named a member of the second cohort of Leading Edge’s Leading Executives.
Announced Jan. 23, Leading Edge is an organization dedicated to helping Jewish organizations improve their workplace culture and leadership so they can better achieve their missions, according to its website. The cohort features 20 Jewish nonprofit leaders chosen for the organization’s executive training program.
From February to June, cohort members will receive leadership training, coaching and opportunities for connection and mutual support. When the program ends, they will join the alumni network of other Leading Executive program graduates, according to a news release.
Along with Rose, the other cohort members are: Alon Friedman of ENTER: The Jewish Peoplehood Alliance; Heidi Gantwerk of the Jewish Federation of San Diego County; Megan GoldMarche of Tribe 12; Havi Goldscher of Capital Camps & Retreat Center; Rebecca Hornstein of Boston Workers Circle; Addie Lewis Klein of Macks Center for Jewish Connections; Meir Lakein of JOIN for Justice; Ari Leubitz of the Scheck Hillel Community Day School; Joshua Rednik of the American Friends of the Hebrew University; Jesse Rosen of the Mandel Jewish Community Center of the Palm Beaches; Marc Rothstein of Congregation B’nai Jeshurun in Short Hills, N.J.; Joshua Salter of Jewish Interactive; Jessica Greenblatt Seeley of JOIN for Justice; Stacey Shor of Jewish Child and Family Services Chicago; Yafit Shriki-Megidish of Studio 70; Keshet Starr of Organization for the Resolution of Agunot; Rachel Van Etten of the Aleph Institute; Beatrice Weber of YAFFED; and Jennifer Zwilling of the Eldavitch DC Jewish Community Center.
Rose’s first day at the Mandel JCC was Jan. 16, replacing interim CEO Rick Zakalik, who started Sept. 6, 2022. Rose came to The J from Congregation B’nai Amoona in St. Louis, serving as its rabbi for 18 years. The J’s longtime president and CEO, Michael Hyman, retired after 19 years, triggering the search for a new president and CEO.
For those interested in participating in future Leading Edge cohorts or to learn more, visit leadingedge.org.