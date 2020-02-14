The 2020 Mandel JCC’s 13th annual Indoor Triathlon and Biathlon and Third Annual Kids’ Triathlon was held Feb. 9 at the Mandel Jewish Community Center in Beachwood, featuring 150 athletes competing in the triathlon, biathlon and kids’ triathlons.
Triathlon athletes swam laps in the indoor pool, rode against the clock on spinning bikes, raced around the indoor track, while athletes in the kids’ triathlon used the rowing machine, participated in a plank competition, and ran as part of their circuit.
There were 103 participants in the triathlon, 12 in the indoor biathlon and 15 in the kids’ triathlon.
In the biathlon, the male winner was Brent Silver of Orange, while the female winner and overall winner was Nicole Cesa of Russell Township and the team winner was Team Spannagel, with the father-son team members David Spannagel and Matthew Spannagel of Moreland Hills.
Patrick Russo of Moreland Hills was the triathlon male winner and overall winner for the third year in a row. The female winner was Carrie Bolton of Pepper Pike and the team winner was Team Nance, with members Chad Nance, Jennifer Nance and Logan Nance, all of Parma.
In the kids’ triathlon, the boys’ winner was Brett Zatta of North Olmsted and the girls’ winner was Abby Sandore of Bainbridge Township.