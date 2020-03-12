The Mandel Jewish Community Center in Beachwood will be closed for the day March 13.
The center at 26001 S. Woodland Road will be closed in order to evaluate ongoing operations, according to a coronavirus update on its website from Michael G. Hyman, president and CEO.
“While we remain low risk, the rapidly changing environment around the spread of this illness requires us to take this proactive measure to ensure the health and safety of our members, staff and guests,” Hyman wrote.
