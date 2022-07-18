Changes are on the horizon to the way the Mandel Jewish Community Center in Beachwood handles its security operation.
The Mandel JCC announced July 17 that it is contracting with JFC Security LLC, the security provider of the Jewish Federation of Cleveland, to provide security services.
“In the interest of strengthening security across the Jewish community, the Mandel JCC has made the decision to transfer security operations from in-house to contracting with JFC Security LLC,” according to a news release. “Having one security entity across the community will allow for more collaboration, better communication and overall efficiencies in securing The J and the community at large.
“As an independent, licensed security guard organization in Ohio, JFC Security LLC has the resources and expertise to better support Mandel JCC’s guards in training and professional development,” the release stated.
JFC Security LLC provides service to more than 40 Jewish organizations throughout Greater Cleveland, according to the release.
“Our No. 1 priority at The J is the safety of our staff and members,” Mandel JCC COO Gilon Rubanenko said in the release.
“We believe that this change will present opportunities that will offer new approaches to supporting our already strong security measures. We have worked in partnership with the Jewish Federation of Cleveland for many years on increasing security here at The J.”
On March 8, 2017, the Mandel JCC enacted new, permanent security measures to increase the safety of members, guests and staff in the wake of widespread bomb threats to Jewish institutions nationwide. Those changes included installing a new visitor management system where nonmembers ages 16 and older must scan a valid driver’s license or photo I.D. at the membership desk and then wear a visitor name tag while in the building. The Stonehill entrance was locked, except for special events.
The Mandel JCC received a noncredible bomb threat on Feb. 20, 2017. Several waves of called-in and emailed bomb threats to Jewish institutions began in January of that year and more than 100 facilities were affected by the hoaxes. It also received an emailed bomb threat on March 12, 2017.
The Mandel JCC also heightened visibility of its security officers throughout the facility and has added more security cameras in the parking lots.
Mandel JCC is at 26001 S. Woodland Road.