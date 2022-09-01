The Mandel Jewish Community Center will host a free community-wide program to honor the memories of weightlifter David Mark Berger of Shaker Heights and the other 10 Israeli athletes and coaches who were killed in the 1972 Olympic Games in Munich.

The program, which commemorates 50 years since the tragedy, will be held at 7 p.m. Sept. 6, starting in Stonehill Auditorium at the Mandel JCC at 26001 S. Woodland Road in Beachwood. That will be followed by a program at the David Berger National Memorial near the front entrance of the Mandel JCC.

While the program was being finalized as of Aug. 31, scheduled participants include weightlifter Ari Sherwin; Mandel JCC board chair Neil Tramer; Kelly Millstone, Maccabi Cleveland delegation head and Mandel JCC board member; Mandel JCC J-Day Camp youth campers; David Berger BBYO Chapter and BBYO teenagers; and a Sister City Beit Shean representative.

The program will also include prayers and a memorial program, a candlelighting ceremony and recognition of local teen Maccabi athletes.

The David Berger National Memorial is a sculpture that was created to honor the memory of Berger, a Shaker Heights High School class of 1962 graduate. The memorial is nearly 14-feet high, 11-feet wide and weighs 6,000 pounds. It is made of Cor-Ten steel, a type of steel alloy which oxidizes naturally over time to yield a rich rust coloring and granular texture.

The sculpture depicts the five Olympic rings broken in half, symbolizing the interruption and cancellation of the Munich games by the tragic events, and the 11 segments on which the rings rest represent each athlete whose life was taken.

The David Berger National Memorial’s first home was on the grounds of the Jewish Community Center on Mayfield Road in Cleveland Heights. When the facility closed in 2005, arrangements were made to store and restore the sculpture at the McKay Lodge Fine Arts Conservation Laboratory in Oberlin. The memorial was relocated to the grounds of the newly built Mandel JCC in fall 2006.