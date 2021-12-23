The Mandel Jewish Community Center, in partnership with the Jewish Family Service Association, will offer free COVID-19 vaccination clinics on a monthly basis, starting Jan. 9.
The clinics will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. in the Community Room at The J’s Beachwood location, 26001 S. Woodland Road.
Those ages 12 and up must register to attend the clinics to receive Pfizer or Moderna first- and second-dose vaccines and booster shots. Monthly clinics will run from January through June on the second Sunday of each month, with the exception of May, which will be held the third Sunday of the month, May 15.
“These vaccination clinics are just another way that the Mandel JCC delivers on its mission of strengthening the community by enhancing physical well-being,” said Gil Rubanenko, Mandel JCC’s chief operating officer, in a news release. “Our community’s health and safety is our No. 1 priority, which is why hosting these clinics makes perfect sense. It is also why we follow stringent health and safety protocols to maintain a safe environment for everyone.”
Besides the vaccination clinics, The J partners with other service organizations, including the American Red Cross, according to the release. The J is a regular host site for community blood drives. Blood drives are scheduled at The J for December, January, April and September.
To register for the COVID-19 vaccination clinic, visit bitly.com/mjcc-shot. Once signed up, registrants should contact Nata Mendlovic at nmendlovic@jfsa-cleveland.org or Michelle Eisenberg at meisenberg@mandeljcc.org for a consent form to complete and bring to the clinic.