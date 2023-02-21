The Mandel Jewish Community Center in Beachwood held its 14th annual 2023 Indoor Triathlon and Biathlon + Kids Tri event Feb. 19.
It was the first triathlon after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Glenda Bogar, Mandel JCC communications manager, said about 109 participants registered for the event, which included swimming, biking and running for all ages, as well as rowing for the kids triathlon. Winners received plaques and medals, with children also receiving special prizes.
Participants also enjoyed breakfast and music.
The event ended with members of the Jewish Family Service Association Horvitz YouthAbility program participating in the final heat of the day. There were nine heats throughout the day.
According to results posed on the event website, first place in the men’s adult triathlon category was awarded to Drew Kushnick, who also took first place overall. His first place was followed by Jonathan Fairman and Patrick Russo in second and third place, respectively, as well as second and third place overall.
In the women’s adult triathlon category, Rachel Upp placed first, taking home fifth place overall. Her first place was followed by Nikki Swidarski and Meghan Voight who placed second and third in the women’s category, and ninth and 17th overall, respectively.
For the adult biathlon, Henry Narens secured first place, followed by Larry Mack in second and Jan Tiedemann in third.
In the kids’ biathlon category, Daniel Yerukimovich placed first, followed by Madelyn Hill and Natalie Huffman in second and third place. In the kids’ triathlon, Noa Cleron, Emma Schad and Genevieve Baldwin took first, second and third place, respectively.
Jeremy Baldwin and Elena Baldwin go head-to-head during the biking portion of their triathlon.
Lisa Hersch of Orange, Aubrey Hersh of Lyndhurst and Shelby Hersh of Orange. The trio was there to support Aubrey’s husband, and Lisa and Shelby’s son, Julian Hersh, while he competed in one of the day’s triathlons.
CJN Photo / Becky Raspe
Tim Schad, from left, Debbie Walker and Rachel Rood compete in the biking portion of their triathlon.
CJN Photo / Becky Raspe
Karen Solomon of Cleveland Heights and Irene Molnar-Williams, 8, of Painesville. Irene participated in the first triathlon of the day.
CJN Photo / Becky Raspe
CJN Photo / Becky Raspe
Stephanie Kushnick of Solon, with daughters Eve, 6, and Brooke, 3. They were there to support husband and father, Drew Kushnick, while he competed in one of the day’s triathlons.
CJN Photo / Becky Raspe
Drew Kushnick, David Lockman and Robbie Mocilnikar, all of Solon. Despite living in the same city, the just met and become friends at the event.
CJN Photo / Becky Raspe
Nathan Yerukhimovich competes in a rowing heat at the Mandel Jewish Community Center’s 2023 indoor Triathlon and Biathlon + Kids Tri Feb. 19 in Beachwood.
CJN Photo / Becky Raspe
Jack Blake, from left, Julian Hersh and Michael Goldstein compete in a biking heat.
CJN Photo / Becky Raspe
CJN Photo / Becky Raspe
A group of bikers competes.
CJN Photo / Becky Raspe
Zoe Baldwin participates in a race, with her brother, Kieran Baldwin, not far behind.
CJN Photo / Becky Raspe
Natalie, 7, and Tommy, 9, with their mom, Amanda Huffman, of Shaker Heights. Natalie and Tommy competed in one of the day’s several triathlons.
CJN Photo / Becky Raspe
Runners compete in a running heat.
CJN Photo / Becky Raspe
Competitors take to the water for the swimming portion of the triathlon.
CJN Photo / Becky Raspe
Emma, 13, and her mother, Melanie Schad of Strongsville. Emma competed in the first triathlon of the day.
CJN Photo / Becky Raspe
Rabbi Noah Leavitt, with his wife, Chaya Leavitt, and their son, Joe, 15 months. The family lives in Beachwood, and Rabbi Noah Leavitt participated in the second triathlon of the day.
CJN Photo / Becky Raspe
Michael Goldstein and Rabbi Noah Leavitt round the bend during the running portion of their triathlon.
CJN Photo / Becky Raspe
Lisa Keane, from left, Jessica Toy and Jeremy Baldwin prepare to start the biking portion of their triathlon.