Tim Schad, from left, Debbie Walker and Rachel Rood compete in the biking portion of their triathlon.

 CJN Photo / Becky Raspe

The Mandel Jewish Community Center in Beachwood held its 14th annual 2023 Indoor Triathlon and Biathlon + Kids Tri event Feb. 19.

It was the first triathlon after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Glenda Bogar, Mandel JCC communications manager, said about 109 participants registered for the event, which included swimming, biking and running for all ages, as well as rowing for the kids triathlon. Winners received plaques and medals, with children also receiving special prizes.

Participants also enjoyed breakfast and music.

Stephanie Kushnick of Solon, with daughters Eve, 6, and Brooke, 3. They were there to support husband and father, Drew Kushnick, while he competed in one of the day’s triathlons.

The event ended with members of the Jewish Family Service Association Horvitz YouthAbility program participating in the final heat of the day. There were nine heats throughout the day.

Nathan Yerukhimovich competes in a rowing heat at the Mandel Jewish Community Center’s 2023 indoor Triathlon and Biathlon + Kids Tri Feb. 19 in Beachwood.

According to results posed on the event website, first place in the men’s adult triathlon category was awarded to Drew Kushnick, who also took first place overall. His first place was followed by Jonathan Fairman and Patrick Russo in second and third place, respectively, as well as second and third place overall.

In the women’s adult triathlon category, Rachel Upp placed first, taking home fifth place overall. Her first place was followed by Nikki Swidarski and Meghan Voight who placed second and third in the women’s category, and ninth and 17th overall, respectively.

A group of bikers competes.

For the adult biathlon, Henry Narens secured first place, followed by Larry Mack in second and Jan Tiedemann in third.

In the kids’ biathlon category, Daniel Yerukimovich placed first, followed by Madelyn Hill and Natalie Huffman in second and third place. In the kids’ triathlon, Noa Cleron, Emma Schad and Genevieve Baldwin took first, second and third place, respectively.

All funds raised help support The J.

To see a full list of winners, visit bit.ly/3YS3xm8.

