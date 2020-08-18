The Mandel Jewish Community Center in Beachwood will host a virtual 5K from Sept. 13 to Sept. 17 to tie exercise with an opportunity to support the center’s operations.
Athletes of any level or age can take part by running or walking 5 kilometers, submit their times to the J online and be entered into a free raffle, according to the J’s website. The distance can be completed at any time, anywhere, between the five days.
All money raised will go toward the J’s sustainability relief fund.
Registration is $25 for one individual and $45 for a family. All attendees will be able to fund raise.
For more information, to register or donate, visit bit.ly/2FjexFs.