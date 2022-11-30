The Joseph and Florence Mandel Jewish Day School in Beachwood received a $12.75 million gift from the Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel Supporting Foundation to complete its final phase of the school’s capital campaign. The gift was announced Nov. 30.
‘This significant gift coupled with additional funds the school will raise over the next year will transform what was originally a shared building with the Siegal College of Jewish Studies into a completed modern educational institution that is fully equipped to fulfill the academic and spiritual needs of all Mandel JDS learners and families for years to come,” according to a news release.
Mandel JDS will start its final phase of renovation projected to cost a $17.5 million. The renovation will include a new kosher kitchen and family-style dining hall, a state-of-the-art Makerspace, a newly remodeled beit tefillah, a new greenhouse, a renovated lower school science lab and a new sensory room, according to the release.
Another component of the project will be constructing a new and enlarged early childhood center with a large muscle space. The early childhood center at Mandel JDS has grown by 60% over the past couple years and has a lengthy wait list, according to the release. The renovation and expansion of the early childhood center will allow Mandel JDS to meet the high demand for its program and provide early childhood families with modern early childhood facilities.
This final phase of the capital project will add an additional 8,000 square feet to the current building at 26500 Shaker Blvd. and will include updating all hallways, restrooms and older classrooms which were not a part of previous renovation phases.
Construction will begin in spring 2023 by Bialosky Architects and John G. Johnson Construction.
Established as The Agnon School in 1969, the name was changed to Joseph and Florence Mandel Jewish Day School in 2015 in appreciation of a $17,050,000 grant used to increase teacher salaries and expand programming.
This is a developing story.