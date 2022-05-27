Noam Magence will be the next board president of the Joseph and Florence Mandel Jewish Day School, which held its 53rd annual meeting May 16 at the Beachwood school and honored parents and grandparents for their service.
The Gloria Abrams Parent Volunteer of the Year Award was presented to Mandel JDS parents Rosa Yudelevich Turkia and Juliana Sclair for their hard work in the school cafeteria.
“Not only have they served food to our students and faculty on a consistent and frequent basis, but they have also made themselves available on an as needed basis to pitch in when the kitchen was short staffed.” Jay Leberman, head of school, stated in his remarks.
Audrey Jacobs received the Grandparent Volunteer of the Year Award for her instrumental role in reorganizing and supporting the school’s library.
Orry Jacobs, chair of the committee of directors, presented the nominations for committee members. Nominees include Katie Fiala, Elana Glasner, Joshua Gordon, Gayle Horwitz, and Pam Kahn. Juli Herman and Noam Magence were both nominated for a second three-year term. In addition, Stephen and Penni Weinberg were nominated as honorary life directors.
The meeting was called to order by vice president Juli Herman, who delivered the opening address in place of Eliana Levine, board president, who was not present.
Herman was assisted by sixth graders Adina Gordon and Ruth Baker in delivering a d’var Torah.
Idelle Wolf, alumni parent and honorary life director, delivered greetings from the Jewish Federation of Cleveland. Treasurer David Levin gave the budget report for the 2021-22 school year.
As the awards ceremony wrapped up, Magence spoke about his goals for the school for his upcoming term. The school will honor LeVine for her three years of service at the June board meeting.
Staff members with milestones were honored, including Shlomit Avisar, Adam Levine, and Allison Ritley celebrating 10 years, Mitch Borrow and Jenny Emery both celebrating their 15th year, and Brenda Hios and Betty Hoyett celebrating their 20th anniversaries at Mandel JDS.