The Joseph and Florence Mandel Jewish Day School in Beachwood held its family groundbreaking event June 5 with construction vehicles in the parking lot, an ice cream truck, a free-throw basketball game, giant Connect Four, face painting and inflatables.
Attendees also got to see renderings of the completed spaces after Mandel JDS’ renovation is complete, as well as view a virtual reality display of the new spaces, including updated lower school common spaces, a new family-style cafeteria with a modern kosher kitchen, updated early childhood spaces, and maker spaces.
In anticipation of a June 12 groundbreaking to start its renovation, the Joseph and Florence Mandel Jewish Day School in Beachwood held its MJDS Family Groundbreaking event June 4.
The event, complete with construction vehicles, games and a visit from the Prayers for Maria Ice Cream Wagon, signaled the school’s upcoming renovation that will add more than 8,000-square-feet to the building and complete unfinished portions of the campus through its capital campaign, titled “Help Us Grow.”
“We believe that the capital project we envision, will allow the physical space to match and support the innovative education that takes place at Mandel JDS,” according to the Mandel JDS webpage for the project. “These upgrades will allow us to provide a truly exceptional Judaic and secular education in an aesthetically pleasing, environmentally enhanced, superior and more secure facility. ... It is an understatement to assert that we look forward to the newly reimagined building and to a strong and bright future.”
Samantha and Barry Guttman with their son, Jaden, who will soon turn 2.
Attendees also got to see renderings of the completed spaces after Mandel JDS’ renovation is complete, as well as view a virtual reality display of the new spaces, including updated lower school common spaces, a new family-style cafeteria with a modern kosher kitchen, updated early childhood spaces, and maker spaces.
The Joseph and Florence Mandel Jewish Day School in Beachwood held its family groundbreaking event June 5 with construction vehicles in the parking lot, an ice cream truck, a free-throw basketball game, giant Connect Four, face painting and inflatables.
Attendees also got to see renderings of the completed spaces after Mandel JDS’ renovation is complete, as well as view a virtual reality display of the new spaces, including updated lower school common spaces, a new family-style cafeteria with a modern kosher kitchen, updated early childhood spaces, and maker spaces.
PHOTOS: Mandel JDS holds family-fun groundbreaking event to ‘Help Us Grow’
Samantha and Barry Guttman with their son, Jaden, who will soon turn 2.
CJN Photo / Becky Raspe
Rabbi Noah and Chaya Leavitt with their children, 8-week-old Lillian and Joe, 18 months.
CJN Photo / Becky Raspe
Ken and Sherry Banchek with their granddaughters, Olivia, 5, and Riley, 7
CJN Photo / Becky Raspe
Community members have fun on several inflatables set up in Mandel JDS’ gymnasium.
CJN Photo / Becky Raspe
Michelle Bailin shoots hoops with her son, Seth, 6.
CJN Photo / Becky Raspe
Leah Taylor and her son, Levi, 2 1/2, play Connect Four.
CJN Photo / Becky Raspe
Charlie Schonfeld, 9; Noah Glasner, 8; Eldad Glasner, 10; Ari Messeloff, 14; and Isaac Hoenig, 10, enjoy some ice cream.
CJN Photo / Becky Raspe
Attendees also got to see renderings of the completed spaces after Mandel JDS’ renovation is complete, as well as view a virtual reality display of the new spaces, including updated lower school common spaces, a new family-style cafeteria with a modern kosher kitchen, updated early childhood spaces, and maker spaces.
CJN Photo / Becky Raspe
Rachel Venezia and daughter, Rose, 7
CJN Photo / Becky Raspe
Scott Silverman, right, plays Connect Four with daughter, Ani, 4, while his son, Harvey, 7, looks on.
CJN Photo / Becky Raspe
The Joseph and Florence Mandel Jewish Day School in Beachwood held its family groundbreaking event June 5 with construction vehicles in the parking lot, an ice cream truck, a free-throw basketball game, giant Connect Four, face painting and inflatables.
CJN Photo / Becky Raspe
Community members line up for ice cream from the Prayers for Maria Ice Cream Wagon.
CJN Photo / Becky Raspe
Elana Glasner, with her daughter, Hannah, 6
CJN Photo / Becky Raspe
Sasha Silverman and Lila Sukert volunteer at the temporary tattoo and sticker table.
CJN Photo / Becky Raspe
Attendees also got to see renderings of the completed spaces after Mandel JDS’ renovation is complete, as well as view a virtual reality display of the new spaces, including updated lower school common spaces, a new family-style cafeteria with a modern kosher kitchen, updated early childhood spaces, and maker spaces.
CJN Photo / Becky Raspe
The project includes updating all hallways, restrooms and classrooms, and also includes a new industrial kosher kitchen and family-style lunchroom that will fit 115 students; a new maker-space and woodworking room; a Beit Tefillah; an updated early childhood space; a renovated lower science classroom; additional common areas for middle school students; and a sensory-friendly room.
To view renderings of the project and to learn more, visit mandeljds.org