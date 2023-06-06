DSC08886.JPG

Charlie Schonfeld, 9; Noah Glasner, 8; Eldad Glasner, 10; Ari Messeloff, 14; and Isaac Hoenig, 10, enjoy some ice cream.

 CJN Photo / Becky Raspe

In anticipation of a June 12 groundbreaking to start its renovation, the Joseph and Florence Mandel Jewish Day School in Beachwood held its MJDS Family Groundbreaking event June 4.

The event, complete with construction vehicles, games and a visit from the Prayers for Maria Ice Cream Wagon, signaled the school’s upcoming renovation that will add more than 8,000-square-feet to the building and complete unfinished portions of the campus through its capital campaign, titled “Help Us Grow.”

DSC08865.JPG

The Joseph and Florence Mandel Jewish Day School in Beachwood held its family groundbreaking event June 5 with construction vehicles in the parking lot, an ice cream truck, a free-throw basketball game, giant Connect Four, face painting and inflatables.
DSC08866.JPG

Community members line up for ice cream from the Prayers for Maria Ice Cream Wagon.

“We believe that the capital project we envision, will allow the physical space to match and support the innovative education that takes place at Mandel JDS,” according to the Mandel JDS webpage for the project. “These upgrades will allow us to provide a truly exceptional Judaic and secular education in an aesthetically pleasing, environmentally enhanced, superior and more secure facility. ... It is an understatement to assert that we look forward to the newly reimagined building and to a strong and bright future.”

PHOTOS: Mandel JDS holds family-fun groundbreaking event to ‘Help Us Grow’

The project includes updating all hallways, restrooms and classrooms, and also includes a new industrial kosher kitchen and family-style lunchroom that will fit 115 students; a new maker-space and woodworking room; a Beit Tefillah; an updated early childhood space; a renovated lower science classroom; additional common areas for middle school students; and a sensory-friendly room.

DSC08873.JPG

Attendees also got to see renderings of the completed spaces after Mandel JDS’ renovation is complete, as well as view a virtual reality display of the new spaces, including updated lower school common spaces, a new family-style cafeteria with a modern kosher kitchen, updated early childhood spaces, and maker spaces.

To view renderings of the project and to learn more, visit mandeljds.org

How do you feel about this article?

Choose from the options below.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you