Jay Leberman

Position: Head of school

Where: Joseph and Florence Mandel Jewish Day School in Beachwood

Residence: Beachwood

Age: 63

Birthplace: Albany, N.Y.

Became bar mitzvah: Temple Israel of Albany

Attended day camp: Camp Givah in East Berne, N.Y.

Education: Hebrew Academy of Albany, Albany High School; bachelor’s in history from Hebrew University of Jerusalem; master’s in philosophy from the Oriental Institute at Oxford University, England

Wife: Soraya Cypreste, married July 7, 2020, in Syracuse on the banks of Onondaga Lake; 22 people in attendance.

Children: Hemi, Hanan and Boaz, all of Israel; and Yael of New York

Management style: Distributive leadership

Favorite quote from Pirkei Avot: “In a place where there are no men, stand up and be a man. So I translate it, ‘In a place where there is no leadership, stand up and be a leader.’”