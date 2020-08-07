The road to become head of school at the Joseph and Florence Mandel Jewish Day School took Jay Leberman around the world and to Israel prior to his return to his native land.
Leberman, who was in the first class of Hebrew Academy of Albany and attended a day camp run on the concept of the Ramah system, said he had a turning point as a graduate student in Liege, Belgium. He was studying to become a veterinarian at the time, having graduated from Hebrew University in Jerusalem with a bachelor’s degree in history.
During a Belgian Yom Kippur service, someone sneezed and the congregants laughed. He said to him, that response demonstrated that decades after the Holocaust, there remained a lack of Jewish knowledge in Europe.
“They didn’t know anything. They were a generation without knowledge, meaning Hitler had succeeded in Belgium,” Leberman told the CJN, in his first interview as head of school. “These were the remnants of once a prestigious Jewish community.”
That was the moment that he decided to pursue a life of Jewish education.
“It was an epiphany,” he said.
From Israel to Beachwood
Leberman came to Mandel JDS in Beachwood from Kivunim, an accredited gap-year program based in Jerusalem that embraces world Jewry and teaches world religions. He was director of Kivunim for seven years.
“I’ve had the privilege now of having over 400 students, graduates of which 70 (to) 75% were day school graduates, to see the outcome of day school education across the board from North America,” he said, adding he intends to use his international connections to Jewish communities in Europe and India to establish ties to Mandel JDS.
At the middle school level, Leberman plans to teach about world Jewry.
“We don’t have to be narrow in how we teach Judaism, Jewish culture, Jewish history,” Leberman said. “We can embrace the other without becoming the other.”
Leberman said his entire family is interested in the Israel-Palestinian conflict. One of his sons, Boaz, lives in Nazareth and brings together Israeli and Palestinian high school students in a non-governmental program.
“I don’t want children to be afraid of the world,” he said. “I don’t want to be us against them. And, yes, we have enemies. It doesn’t mean everyone’s our enemy – and we need to seek ways to create dialogue with people we don’t agree with.”
About Leberman
Leberman graduated from Albany High School, attended Union College in Schenectady, N.Y., and graduated from Hebrew University. His thesis on two European Zionists is in the Bodlean Library at Oxford University in England, where he earned his master’s degree in philosophy at the Oxford Centre for Postgraduate Hebrew Studies and the Oriental Institute.
While in England, he taught at King David School in Liverpool for three years, then returned to the United States to become educational director at the Sager Solomon Schechter Day School of Northbrook, Ill., where he lived for 12 years and where three of his four children were born. For 16 years, he led the Perelman Jewish Day School of Greater Philadelphia in Wynnewood and Melrose Park, Pa., prior to relocating to Israel.
Why Cleveland
What brought him back to the United States, and why Cleveland?
“Day school is in my blood,” he said, adding that the reputation of Cleveland and Mandel JDS specifically attracted him. “You have a Federation (Jewish Federation of Cleveland) here that’s known throughout North America as … active, supportive, especially in the area of education. You have one of the highest rates of kids in day schools if not the highest of any major city.”
He said he also appreciates the attitude of students he has known in the Midwest.
“I’ve inherited an amazing school,” Leberman said. “I’m grateful for my predecessor, Jerry Isaak-Shapiro, and for the entire team here: the administration and faculty because not all schools are created equal. I really feel that I’ve been blessed to enter a school that’s going to raise me upwards.”
Leberman said he intends to bring his love of nature to Mandel JDS through outdoor education and that he is a believer in moral education, which he described as values clarification.
COVID-19 challenges
Leberman realizes that the COVID-19 pandemic will offer immediate challenges for him in his new role.
“We’re living in a time when there’s higher unemployment,” he said. “People have lost jobs, so we want to be sensitive to families that need financial assistance and want to be able to try and meet those requirements, and fundraising is going to be more difficult.”
Those will not be the only obstacles. Getting to know his students without face-to-face interaction will also be difficult.
“That will be frustrating but it’s an opportunity to figure out creative ways to do it,” he said. “Even in the worst of times, we have to seek the best. I’m an optimist. It gives us an opportunity to reinvent ourselves, to decide what’s really important in life and to provide the community with a sense of safe haven.”