The Joseph and Florence Mandel Jewish Day School in Beachwood introduced “student led conferences” in its middle school division.
In the typical parent-teacher conference model, students do not have a voice in their own learning plan and are often disconnected from feedback. Mandel JDS decided to rotate this model by introducing “student-led conferences,” which are similar to parent-teacher conferences, except the student is present and in charge of leading the discussion.
This allows students to lead the conversation about their academic and social goals and discuss how the teacher and parents can help them to succeed. Additional benefits for students include responsibility, self-reflection, goal-setting, leadership and presentation skills.
“For students to be invested in their own learning and develop a growth mindset, they need to be involved in conversations about their strengths, areas of improvement and future goals,” middle school director Kim Favor said in a news release. “Student-led conferences promote a school culture of engagement and growth and ask students to play an active role in planning their own educational experience.”
Each student creates a professional-looking presentation reviewing their performance in every subject including their current grade, strengths, areas of improvement and work samples. They also create a reflection slide related to areas of personal growth and a final slide detailing their goals for the rest of the semester.
Dana and David Blocker, parents of Ben, an eighth-grade student, found the new conference model to be an effective way for their son to gain real life skills.
“The new process for middle school conferences was an unexpected wow,” said Dana Blocker in the release. “We were blown away by Ben’s preparation and presentation skills. It was clear that his advisor worked with him to develop the real-world skill of leading a Zoom presentation. Ben demonstrated both poise and confidence as he led the presentation while discussing his academic and social-emotional strengths and weaknesses. We were particularly impressed because public speaking has always been an integral part of the Mandel experience and the middle school figured out a way to further develop this skill during the pandemic by teaching a practical, real-world application of speaking with others.”
The middle school will continue having students lead future conferences this year.