Beachwood, OH (44122)

Today

Cloudy and windy with on and off snow showers mainly during the morning. High 37F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 30%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 26F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph.