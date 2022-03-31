The Joseph and Florence Mandel Jewish Day School has received several grants totaling $171,771 from July of last year through the present to support the Beachwood school.
Katie Foster, development director of the school which educates 350 children from 18 months through eighth grade, said the school seeks funding from many sources to offset costs.
“We are committed to trying to find all possible sources of funding to enhance the generous support we receive from our donors,” Foster told the Cleveland Jewish News March 28. “We actively seek opportunities to defray the steep costs of innovative education, staff development, security enhancements for the school, and so much more.”
Here is a list of the grants received:
• $125,000 for physical security enhancements and training through the nonprofit Security Grant Program /Federal Emergency Management Agency;
• $15,000 to foster collaborative learning and work among teachers around Integrated Project Based Learning. The funding supports kindergarten teachers in creating a greater play-based environment and provides additional support for teachers and students as a result of increased social emotional needs and was a Professional Learning Communities Grant through the Jewish Education Center of Cleveland;
• $8,000 for environmental activities, including a new outdoor classroom from the Stanley I. and Hope S. Adelstein Environmental Fund of the Jewish Federation of Cleveland;
• $7,000 for learning differences interventions funding from an anonymous door;
• $5,000 for science, technology, engineering and math learning projects in the classroom from Battelle in an Ohio STEM Learning Network grant;
• $3,200 to help defray the cost of the August middle school retreat from the Retreat Institute of the Jewish Education Center of Cleveland:
• $2,500 to support a program called Engage, through which day school professionals and their local PJ Library program partner to work collaboratively to position Jewish day schools as hubs of communal Jewish engagement for families from Prizmah, in collaboration with the Harold Grinspoon Foundation and PJ Library;
• $2,500 for an interactive kiosk from Apple Growth Partners Community Outreach Charitable Giving Fund of the Akron Community Foundation for Entrepreneurship: Introduction to Personal and Business Finance;
• $1,071 for anti-bias education from Maltz Museum of Jewish Heritage in Beachwood.
• $2,500 to enhance school security from the Ohio Attorney General’s Fiscal Year 2022 School Safety;
In addition, the school received an in-kind donation to enhance security, valued at $2,880 from a Jewish philanthropist.