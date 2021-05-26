The Joseph and Florence Mandel Jewish Day School’s “Spring Jubilee: Live In Your Living Room” paid tribute to current and past leaders and looked forward to the school’s future in a virtual event on May 23, led by master of ceremonies Scott Simon. An in-person reception was held at the home of Ida and Irwin Haber.
The event was in honor of Hedy and David Adler of the Kangesser Foundation, Rochelle and Harley Gross and their family, the Robert Immerman family, and Nancy and Adam Levin for their commitment to Mandel JDS and the Cleveland Jewish community.
It also featured a special tribute to Jerry Isaak-Shapiro, former head of school who left the position at the end of the 2019-20 school year after 16 years. His successor, Jay Leberman, began the role on July 1, 2020.
Simon opened the event by recognizing the hardships the school went through during the COVID-19 pandemic, but acknowledged that it did not stop Mandel JDS from serving its 320 students.
“Over the past year, we together have experienced the highest of highs and greatest of challenges confronting a pandemic, losing loved, valued members of our own Mandel JDS community and learning to navigate a whole new reality at Mandel JDS and we did so with innovation, creativity and love,” he said. “New student leadership built upon the successes of the past, and our volunteer leaders, many of whom we will celebrate tonight, never left our side.”
Eliana LeVine, president of the Mandel JDS board of directors, presented the honorees with brief descriptions of all of their accomplishments within the school community. Each honoree was presented with a gift.
Recalling her time as a Mandel JDS second grader in 1979, feeling in awe of older students – comparing them to “giants,” Levine said, “I share that story because that’s a little bit how I feel now standing here with these giants, people who have done so much to carry our school throughout the years.”
The event also served as an introduction to the school’s current Fund-a-Need campaign to make their current part-time outdoor classroom teacher a full-time position and to add a second outdoor classroom. By the end of the event, over $12,000 had already been raised in support.
Irwin Haber, past Mandel JDS board president, invited Isaak-Shapiro to the podium with him, in tribute to his tenure at Mandel JDS. Isaak-Shapiro was presented with a tallit prayer shawl in honor of his 16 years as head of school.
“Jerry leaves a distinguished and enduring legacy of accomplishments, most importantly a focus on education, educating each and every child in a manner that works best for the individual students,” Haber said, who was the board president when Isaak-Shapiro was hired. “One of the things that I knew and observed in working with him is that he is a remarkable educational strategist.”
Leberman thanked event co-chairs Raquel Flatow Haas, Ida Haber and Kerry Kertesz, and presented each with a copy of the Moss Haggadah. After recognizing the event’s honorary chairs, Bobby Goldberg and Aliki and Peter Rzpeka, Israeli pianist Yaron Kohlberg, president of Piano Cleveland, which presents the Cleveland International Piano Competition, performed a rendition of “Yerushalayim Shel Zahav.”
In closing, Simon asked attendees – both virtual and in-person – to refill their glass in a toast to the school’s successes, both past and yet to come.
“Todah rabah to all of you and at the conclusion of our 51st year, we remain a gem in the crown of the Cleveland Jewish community,” he said. “Here’s to another 51 years and beyond.”
Publisher’s note: Scott Simon is a member of the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company Board of Directors.