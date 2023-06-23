The Joseph and Florence Mandel Jewish Day School in Beachwood is recognizing some of its students academic successes from the 2022-23 school year, according to a news release.
For creative writing and arts, six middle school students had their work recently published in a creative writing publication. Ruth Becker, Eliana Fieldman, Aviva Haas, Alma Saltzman, Lila Sukert and Sam Wolf had their work featured in Lake Erie Ink’s seventh anthology of teen writing, called “Keys & Locks.”
Ruth and Aviva were also selected winners of the annual Yom Hashoa V’Hagvurah Creative Arts Contest, with Ruth placing first for a poem called “A Conversation with the Past,” and Aviva finishing second for a drawing called “Nuita Teitlbaum.”
The school’s Power of the Pen team also had success at the district, regional and state levels, with the seventh-grade writing team placing second out of 25 teams in the district competition. The seventh grade team included Aviva, Ruth, Ryder Schwarz, Rebecca Fishbach and Raphael Kahana. Raphael, Ruth and Alma Saltzman also placed at the regional tournament and competed as finalists in the state competition.
For Model UN, the school’s team competed at the annual conference in Columbus, representing the countries of Barbados, Montenegro and Paraguay. At the General Assembly, Bianca Kayat, Hannah Schauer, Sadie Schonfeld and Sara Zack were asked to present in front of 400 delegates. Sara won a Model UN Leadership Award, and David Kayat received runner-up for the Model UN Current Events contest.
Lastly, the school’s chess club competed in the Knight School’s annual Northeast Ohio Chess Championship. Mason Gabelman won the kindergarten chess tournament and Spencer Newman won the fourth grade tournament. Oren Gendelman won the first grade tournament and also placed first in the overall chess championship out of 140 students of all ages.
Oren is the youngest player in Knight School history to win the overall championship, according to the release.