The Joseph and Florence Mandel Jewish Day School will hold its Spring Auction March 4 at the school in Beachwood.
Mandel JDS parent and development chair Katie Fiala told the Cleveland Jewish News the event will feature entertainment by DJ Frisky, food by Preferred Kosher Catering and the “opportunity to bid on hundreds of items which include vacations, high-end electronics, concert tickets, food tours and so much more.”
“There will also be a special surprise reveal which guests will view through virtual reality,” she said, adding the school plans on hosting over 300 people in the auditorium for a cocktail hour, dinner and dancing, with the live auction following in the gym. “It will be a night to remember.”
Speaking about the night’s available items, which can also be bid on virtually for those unable to attend the event, Fiala said items include a trip to New York City with VIP tickets to “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” and the new Broadway show “Shucked”; a trip to Las Vegas to see Jerry Seinfeld and “Cirque du Soleil”; a Cleveland culinary experience with chefs Doug Katz, Brandon Chrostowski and Jeremy Umansky; a behind-the-scenes tour of the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo; Madonna concert tickets; Macbooks and Apple Watches; box seats to “West Side Story.”
All proceeds will support Mandel JDS operations and financial aid endeavors, Fiala said.
“The proceeds will go towards both our operational budget, which support programs, teacher salaries and financial aid for families who want to provide a Jewish education for their children,” she said. “Our live auction will also include a ‘fund-a-need’ this year, which will equip our new maker space, early childhood STEM lab and learning kitchen –- bringing content taught in the classroom to hands-on experiential learning.”
Fiala said the event is open to all members of the Jewish and greater Cleveland communities.
“It will be an amazing night out that supports an extraordinary educational institution in our community,” she said. “Anyone can bid on items in the silent auction, regardless of if they are attending.”
Co-chairs are Erin Beard, Rebecca Cohen, Tovah Magence and Stephanie Miller.