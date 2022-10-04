Students at the Joseph and Florence Mandel Jewish Day School in Beachwood presented their monthlong social-emotional project to the school community Sept. 23 with videos, skits and speeches.
Part of the school’s Integrated Project Based Learning, each grade level came up with an essential question which they learned about through activities and created a project to present and teach to the rest of the school.
“We try to choose essential questions that make sense for the particular grade, like second grade, for instance, was about self-control because that is something that second graders often struggle with,” said Adam Levine, director of innovative curriculum.
Kindergarten started the assembly with a video with each student sharing how they can be a mensch, followed by first grade which sang a song and greeted each grade to focus on how to welcome others.
Second graders made signs, showed off the fidget beads they made and gave tips on self-control. Third graders explored a question about kindness and shared their project of painting kindness rocks and making goody bags for Providence House.
Fourth graders created a month-long gratitude challenge and booklet on all the ways to say thank you. Giving everyone a chance to get on their feet and stretch out, fifth graders taught the school its motivation cheer.
As the sixth graders become new middle schoolers, they learned how to advocate and present a skit demonstrating how to self-advocate and talk to a teacher. Creating a skit in which a basketball team loses in the final seconds and a player is comforted by LeBron James (played by another student), seventh graders demonstrated the difference between sympathy and empathy.
Finally, eighth graders answered the question, “what is the power of courage?” and spoke about the Cowardly Lion bulletin board they created, a blindfolded obstacle course activity, scavenger hunt and courage poster.
“One of our big philosophies is that knowledge should have action behind it,” said Levine, a resident of Cleveland Heights. “When we teach the kids something, we want them to then have an outline to do something with the knowledge that they acquired.”
The projects and activities each grade came up with to explore their essential question will hopefully live on passed the due date, he said, adding that ideally, for example, the fifth grade’s cheer will be done at other assemblies.
“We use the term ‘student voice and choice’ which is pretty self-explanatory – they have a voice to advocate for things they want to study and ways they want to do things and they have a choice of different projects and ways they want to express their learning,” Levine said.
The social-emotional project is part of IPBL which includes a large project resulting in the Celebration of Learning program in the spring, as well as an outdoor learning and a Judaics IPBL. In addition, each eighth grader chooses their own essential question which they integrate into each of their classes, looking at it through the lens of history, science, Israel and the bible.
“It’s nice to see everyone back in one place and for everyone to learn about what everyone is doing in the school,” Levine said. “I think it’s powerful.”