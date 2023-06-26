The Joseph and Florence Mandel Jewish Day School is using integrated project based learning, or IPBL, the school said in a news release.
The educational pedagogy focuses on interdisciplinary studies, experiential learning and making authentic connections between material learned in school and the real world. Through IPBL, students learn and gain critical skills throughout the year by working together to investigate and respond to an “essential question,” the release said. Each grade formulates its own question with the help of teachers, and then completes research across subjects and culminating in an exhibition of work called the Celebration of Learning that encompasses many answers.
Additionally, students put their learning into action and try to make a change in the school community, their local community or the global community, which also aligns with the school’s mission, the release said.
“We believe that a modern Jewish education should be dynamic and prepare our students for their changing future,” Head of School Jay Leberman said in the release. “We have seen some extraordinary benefits and successes because of the IPBL approach both in terms of teaching and in terms of learning.”
The units are designed to transcend traditional Ohio Common Core standards, the release said.
“There is an emphasis on transferable life skills,” Adam Levine, director of innovation at Mandel JDS, said in the release. “Our students interview local professionals, prepare polished presentations, and sharpen their public speaking, leadership, and collaborative skills.”
This year, pre-K students were tasked with the question, “why do we need construction.” To answer the question, students discussed, planned and built structures with a wide variety of materials, the release said. They used creativity and spatial skills to produce 3D models, as well as see real blueprints, touch construction materials and learn about a special building material called Jerusalem stone which is found in Israel and local synagogues, the release said. To give back to the school community, they built bird houses for local birds to use on campus.
Third grade students focused on, “how can we help fight climate change in our communities.” Through the discovery process, students learned the difference between weather and climate, studied the effects of climate change, and compared the climate of two cities. Students then built their own dream green space, windmill models, solar ovens and a wind powered car. The community aspect was reflected in students raising and donating money to plan more trees around the school, the release said.
“IPBL gives you a chance to learn new things and do a creative project in your way,” Sam Besser, a third-grade student, said in the release. “After learning about how important trees are to protect against climate change, my friends and I wrote to our Governor and started a project to fundraise to plant more trees around our school building. We enjoyed working together on something that matters to all of our lives.”
Seventh-grade students explored, “what is a changemaker.” Their project extended research across historical, biblical, cultural and political figures with a focus on the Holocaust and righteous gentiles. Students then identified key traits and characteristics of these figures while also looking to discover their own power and agency, the release said. Community service work included working with the Repair the World organization, getting trained by Youth Challenge volunteers, volunteering at the Kindness Festival in Beachwood and leading a Yom Hashoah assembly at school.
“I had the opportunity to interview local changemaker Zac Ponsky, who is the founder of Medworks,” seventh grader Raphael Silverman said in the release. “He told me when you are trying to make a change there will be people who may be resistant to it, but it is important to listen to them and build their feedback into your plan. I will remember this advice in the future when I try to make a change.”
The capstone of IPBL occurs in a student’s final year at Mandel JDS where they design and develop their own question, under the guidance of an advisor to do research, present a IPBL TED talk and create their own community service project. Some examples this year included, “is the United States justice system fair,” “why is it important to fight for reproductive rights,” and “how does media influence people to change the world for the better,” the release said.
“We started Integrated Project Based Learning at Mandel JDS more than a decade ago,” principal Leah Spector said in the release. “Originally it was a creative way to execute an integrated curriculum but IPBL has become so much more than what it was intended to be. It has evolved as we have incorporated IPBL with additional progressive teaching methods such as Design Thinking and infused Jewish values through a meaningful service component. We have seen IPBL impact our students in terms of their thinking, growth, and development in amazing ways.”