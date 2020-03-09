The Joseph and Florence Mandel Jewish Day School will close for two days March 10 and March 11 "out of an abundance of caution," according to a letter emailed at 9:15 p.m. March 9 to families.
Under the heading, "Important Message re: Coronavirus," Head of School Jerry Isaak-Shapiro wrote members of the Beachwood school at 26500 Shaker Blvd. that the school will close for two days for a cleaning and disinfecting.
"It’s come to our attention that someone in the Cleveland delegation to the recent AIPAC conference in Washington D.C. has tested positive for the coronavirus," Isaak-Shapiro wrote. "This individual was subsequently in our school building and had minimal contact with specific staff members."
Three people tested positive for coronavirus in Cuyahoga County, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said March 9.
“We can confirm that a Jewish Education Center staff person has tested positive for the coronavirus. This individual is now quarantined,” the Jewish Federation of Cleveland wrote in a statement to the Cleveland Jewish News March 9. The JEC is a partner agency of the Federation.
The Jewish Education Center maintains an office at Mandel Jewish Day School for its @akiva program for teens.
Rabbi Avery Joel, head of school at Fuchs Mizrachi School in Beachwood, sent an email to families, “One of these confirmed cases was in very close contact with our students who attended the AIPAC Conference in Washington, D.C."
Isaak-Shapiro also attended the AIPAC conference. Isaak-Shapiro used boldface in his letter to highlight points.
"We have been in contact with the Cuyahoga County Board of Health tonight, and their specific recommendations are that anyone who had direct contact (meaning within six feet of the person who tested positive) are to enter 'self-quarantine' for a period of fourteen days," Isaak-Shapiro cwrote. "We have been informed by the individual who tested positive exactly who he had close contact with, and we have reached out to those individuals to inform them of the Board of Health recommendations.
"Although the Board of Health has not recommended it, out of an abundance of caution we have decided to close the school tomorrow and Wednesday for a thorough, top-to-bottom cleaning and disinfecting," Isaak-Shapiro wrote. "Our staff – who have been meeting this evening – will prepare packets and/or electronic lessons to be sent to students.
"Upon our return to the school, rest assured – and please inform your children – that we will be celebrating Purim (just a little late)," Isaak-Shapiro wrote. "This is not a small issue; it’s important for our students (and us!) to remember that we need to always celebrate when we can, particularly in the face of difficult situations."
Isaak-Shaprio said he would update families on March 10.
"We of course wish that this was not the case – that this is only giving you very short notice and that this has, if temporarily, clouded our Purim celebration," he wrote.
We do know that our school community is nothing if not resilient. If we can withstand a little water in the basement (like an Olympic-sized swimming pool), we can get through this too," Isaak-Shapro wrote, referring to a flood that closed the school for more than two weeks in February 2019.
He closed his letter, "With gratitude for your patience and understanding."